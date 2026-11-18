PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Informa Markets in India is organising Cityscape, one of the world's most established real estate investment platform. They have announced the launch of Cityscape India, its first edition in the country, which is to be held in Mumbai from 16 - 18 April 2027 at Jio World Convention Centre, Pavilion 3, Mumbai. Built on a legacy of more than 25 years, Cityscape has been hosted across key global markets including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Manama, Cairo and Doha, bringing together leading developers, investors, government bodies and industry leaders. ~ Cityscape India to bring global capital, world-class developers and discerning investors together from 16 - 18 April 2027 at Jio World Convention Centre, Pavilion 3, Mumbai ~

Cityscape India will focus on the luxury real estate and investment ecosystem, connecting premium domestic and international developers with HNIs, NRIs, institutional investors and serious homebuyers. Positioned as a curated investment platform rather than a traditional property exhibition, the event is designed to enable informed, high-conviction investment decisions.

The inaugural edition, themed 'The World's Most Influential Real Estate Exhibition Arrives in India,' will take place at Jio World Convention Centre, Pavilion 3, Mumbai and is expected to bring together 40+ developers and allied partners through an exhibition and conference - a multi-day, curated B2B2C marketplace combining an expo floor with a high-level conference programme, closed-door investment roundtables, a buyer-developer meeting concierge, and an NRI and institutional investor track. Exhibitors will span luxury and premium residential, gated townships and integrated developments, green, smart and sustainable homes, commercial, mixed-use and retail, proptech and construction technology, and financial institutions, banks and home finance partners.

India is among the world's most closely watched real estate and investment markets, driven by rising affluence, growing global mobility and a deepening appetite among Indian investors for diversified, cross-border portfolios. Mumbai, the country's financial capital and its most prominent luxury real estate market, is the natural home for the platform's India debut. India's real estate sector is projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, making it one of the world's largest and fastest-growing property markets, and residential sales grew 8% year-on-year. In Navi Mumbai alone, 13,617 home registrations were recorded, with prices rising 22% from ₹14,800 to ₹18,100 per sq. ft., reflecting 8.9% year-on-year growth over the previous year. With the new airport, trans-harbour link and metro expansion driving corridor development, Mumbai is the natural gateway for a global real estate brand entering India.

Unlike a conventional property exhibition, Cityscape India is built around investment intent and the quality of conversations rather than footfall. A curated line-up of premium domestic and international developers will meet qualified audiences, supported by an investor-first programme covering the market outlook, global mobility and portfolio diversification.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "India's real estate market is witnessing a significant shift, driven by rising affluence, growing investor sophistication and an increasing appetite for premium assets. Mumbai's luxury residential segment alone recorded transactions worth a record ₹18,512 crore in the first half of 2026, reflecting a 12% year-on-year growth, according to India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix. This momentum, coupled with the growing interest of Indian investors in international property markets, presents a compelling opportunity for a global platform like Cityscape. With its established international legacy, Cityscape India's debut marks a strategic step towards connecting premium developers, global capital and discerning investors, while creating a more structured, investment-led ecosystem that facilitates cross-border opportunities, meaningful partnerships and long-term value creation."

Cityscape India will be held at Jio World Convention Centre, Pavilion 3, Mumbai, from 16-18 April 2027, bringing together premium developers, HNIs, NRIs, institutional investors and serious homebuyers for three days of curated conversations, market insight and investment opportunities. Details on exhibitor participation will be announced in due course.

Registration link - https://visitor-registration.cityscape-events.com/register.php?form=registration & ref=website_direct

Key milestones and achievements

Established in Dubai in 2002, Cityscape has showcased some of the world's most recognizable real estate projects, including the Burj Khalifa and London's Battersea Power Station. Cityscape Global 2025 in Riyadh recorded SAR 237 billion (US$63.2 billion) in deals and transactions over four days and brought together 164,000+ attendees from 120+ countries and 577 exhibitors from 42 countries. From its origins in Dubai, Cityscape has expanded across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain, with new markets including Kuwait, India and Monaco, and has engaged more than 500,000 industry professionals and over one million event and digital visitors across its portfolio.

About Cityscape

Celebrating 25 years of shaping the real estate industry, Cityscape is a leading international real estate platform connecting developers, investors, homebuyers and industry leaders. With a growing portfolio of events across the Middle East and international markets, Cityscape creates opportunities for investment, collaboration and innovation. Organised by Informa Markets, Cityscape continues to connect the people, projects and ideas shaping the future of real estate.

For more information, visit: www.cityscape-events.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets and our business in India

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we host over 25 large-scale exhibitions, and 40 conferences, along with industry awards and training across the country: thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices in Mumbai and New Delhi.

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