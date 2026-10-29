Civitech Santoni to bring Integrated Commercial and Lifestyle Spaces to Greater Noida West

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29: Civitech Group is developing Civitech Santoni, a 637 crore, Ground+33-floor mixed-use project spread across 3.72 acres in Sector 16B, Greater Noida West. According to filings on the UP RERA portal, completion is planned for April 2028. With a total built-up area of approximately 12 lakh sq ft, the development will bring retail, workplaces, corporate suites, entertainment, and leisure facilities together to a single destination. The project stands with approx. 5 lakh sq. ft. of built-up area completed till date, backed by active, full-scale construction at site."

Designed by the renowned Hafeez Contractor, this flagship development by Civitech Group is set to become the region's most iconic landmark, featuring a striking, high-focus facade. Located on the 130-meter-wide Noida-Greater Noida West Link Road, the project is planned to include retail units spanning high-street retail, mall shopping, a multiplex, restaurants, a food court, entertainment zones, and anchor stores. These will sit alongside premium lockable office spaces and fully furnished corporate suites.

The workplace and hospitality components will be offered under four formats: Santoni Spazio, the premium office-space offering Santoni Solaz, corporate suites designed for professionals and business travelers, Santoni Strada, high-street retail, designed for an elevated shopping experience, and a fully air-conditioned Santoni Mall. Planned features include dedicated access, a triple-height lobby, high-speed elevators, 100% power backup, and CCTV surveillance. Santoni Club will offer proposed recreational amenities, including a fitness center, swimming pools, a spa, a yoga center, a party hall, a library, and an entertainment room.

Launched to capitalize on Greater Noida West's rapid evolution into a premier residential and business hub, this project is expected to answer the growing demand for modern commercial and integrated mixed-use spaces.

Commenting on the development, Sarthi Goel, Chief Executive Officer, Civitech Group, said, "As cities expand and aspirations evolve, the need for integrated spaces that blend retail, workplaces, hospitality, and leisure is becoming increasingly significant. The future of urban development lies in creating ecosystems where commerce, connectivity, and community thrive together. Through Civitech Santoni, we aim to shape a destination that reflects the ambitions of a rapidly evolving Greater Noida West, create enduring value by fostering business opportunities, and help shape the next chapter of the region's urban growth."

RERA Registration Number: UPRERAPRJ364474

About Civitech Group -

Civitech Group is a Noida-based real estate developer with an established portfolio of residential and commercial projects across the NCR. Driven by a focused execution model, Civitech caters to diverse homebuyer segments, from tech professionals seeking smart, modern living spaces to families looking for lifestyle upgrades. Its completed residential projects include Civitech Sampriti (Sector 77, Noida), Civitech Stadia (Sector 79, Noida), and Civitech Florencia (Sector 9, Vaishali, Ghaziabad).

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