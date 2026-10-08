Cleartrip Brings India's Biggest Travel Festival: The Big Billion Days 2026 with Deals Across Flights, Hotels, Trains, Buses and Holiday Packages

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, today announced one of India's biggest travel festivals with a range of travel offers as part of the Big Billion Days (BBD) 2026. The offers span flights, hotels, buses, trains and holiday packages, with limited inventory deals, select fares, bank discounts and loyalty benefits available during the sale. Cleartrip's "India's Biggest Travel Sale" aims to encourage customers to travel more by providing exciting value deals this festive season.

Manjari Singhal, Chief Growth and Business Officer, Cleartrip, said, "Every festive season, millions of Indians feel the urge to go home to visit friends and family, to finally take that trip and celebrate somewhere new. At Cleartrip, we believe no trip should be postponed simply because the timing didn't feel right or the price didn't add up. The Big Billion Days is our way of removing those reasons and making that trip happen."

(Booking period: October 8th to October 18th)

Daily Offers (Starting October 8th):

1) Price Drop (12 noon - 2 pm): Domestic flight fares from ₹1,499* and international fares from ₹5,999* (limited inventory); hotels with flat 40%* off (limited inventory); bus flat 15%* off; trains up to ₹150* off; partner visa free in Vietnam & Bali

2) Tick Tock Deals (2 pm - 5 pm): 4-star hotels at minimum 44%* off; bus buy 1 get 1 free* (2 pm - 3 pm); trains buy 1 get 1 free* (3 pm - 4 pm); free bus pass worth ₹250* (3 pm - 4 pm)

3) Flash Sale (7 pm - 9 pm): Child flies free* on domestic bookings of 2+ tickets; flat 20%* off on international family bookings (3+ passengers); BOGO - stay for 2 nights, pay for 1 (code: BOGO) with minimum 20%* off on premium hotel brands (Lemon tree, Royal Orchid, Fern, Ginger, GRT hotels & more); bus flat 15%* off; trains up to ₹150* off; partner gets 50%* off

4) Last Minute Deals (10 pm - 12 am): Minimum 10%* off on luxury hotels; Volvo buses up to ₹400* off; Vande Bharat trains up to ₹400* off

5) Rush Hour (First 2 hours of sale - 12 noon - 2 am): Domestic fares from ₹1,499*; international fares from ₹5,999* (limited inventory); minimum 40%* off on hotels; buses flat 20%* off (limited inventory); trains up to ₹180* off, 1 am - 2 am (limited inventory); partner at 50%* (only on Oct 8th) *

Bank Offers

HDFC Bank:

1) Flights - Domestic: Flat 10%* off up to ₹1,800 (full swipe) / up to ₹2,000 (EMI) - MOV ₹10,000. International: Flat 10%* off up to ₹6,000 (full swipe) / up to ₹7,000 (EMI) - MOV ₹15,000

2) Hotels - Domestic: Flat 20%* off up to ₹5,000 (full swipe) / up to ₹6,000 (EMI) - MOV ₹5,000. International: Flat 15%* off up to ₹5,000 (full swipe) / up to ₹6,000 (EMI) - MOV ₹5,000

3) Bus: Flat 10%* off up to ₹500 (full swipe) - MOV ₹500

4) Trains: Flat 10%* off up to ₹100 (full swipe) - MOV ₹500

ICICI Bank (EMI):

12) Flights - Domestic: Flat 12%* off up to ₹2,000 - MOV ₹5,000. International: Flat 10%* off up to ₹7,000 - MOV ₹15,000

13) Hotels - Domestic: Flat 20%* off up to ₹6,000 - MOV ₹5,000. International: Flat 15%* off up to ₹6,000 - MOV ₹5,000

Featured Offers:

16) Featured flash fares on flights: Domestic from ₹1,499* (e.g., Goa-Pune, Calicut-Bengaluru); international from ₹5,999* (e.g., Mumbai-Muscat) to ₹19,999* (e.g., Delhi-Paris)

17) 5-star hotel stays starting at ₹2,499*; Beachfront stays from ₹2,999*; Hill stays from ₹1,999*; Wellness & relaxing retreats from ₹2,999*; Romantic hideaways from ₹2,499*

18) Child flies free* on domestic bookings of 2+ tickets

19) Flat 20%* off on international family bookings (3+ passengers)

20) Group bookings: up to ₹500* off on buses and trains; Flat 15%* off on buses; Up to ₹150* off on trains; Up to 45%* off on holiday packages

21) Kid goes free* (Bali, Maldives, Andaman, Kerala); Partner gets 50%* off (Thailand, Bali, Kerala, Andaman); Partner visa free on Vietnam & Bali

Elite Loyalty Benefits:

31) Flights: Flight change at ₹1*

32) Hotels: Minimum 20%* off on hotels

33) Packages: Minimum ₹5,000* off on holidays

34) Flipkart Black - Flights: Flight cancellation/reschedule at ₹1*; Hotels: Minimum 10%* extra off on top hotels

35) SuperCoins: Earn up to 100 SuperCoins* as a CT Loyalty member; Flipkart Black members earn 3% SuperCoins up to 100*

* Terms and Conditions Applicable

About Cleartrip

Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip Pvt Ltd., a Flipkart company, has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing online travel technology companies. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired a majority stake in Cleartrip. Cleartrip recently emerged as the No. 2 OTA player as per a study by VIDEC. With an aggressive plan to emerge as a leading innovator in the industry, Cleartrip is on its way to building a differentiated value proposition for its customers looking for end-to-end travel solutions. With industry-first offerings, Cleartrip has a clear vision to provide innovative solutions in the OTA segment. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and a wide selection of flights, hotels, trains, buses and holiday packages, Cleartrip brings a unique selling point to the market, offering its customers convenience, choice, competitive prices, and premium content.

For media queries, please write to media@cleartrip.com or jimit.shah@cleartrip.com

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