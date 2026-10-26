Clinics On Cloud Raises Rs 120 Crore in Series A Funding from Dubai-Based Investors at Rs 600 Crore Valuation to Build Global Microclinic Infrastructure

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Clinics On Cloud, a Pune-based health-tech company, has secured ₹120 crore in Series A funding at a valuation of ₹600 crore, backed by Dubai-based healthcare investment platform Model42.

Model42 was co-founded by Timur Kudratov of Enlightened Minds Investments, Dr. Aida Sheikhaliyeva, and Dr. Raees Tonse, Founder & CEO of NAZR Ventures. The platform brings together strategic investment, healthcare expertise and international market access to support innovative healthcare businesses.

Clinics On Cloud, founded in 2018 by Abhay Agarwal and co-founder Manashrri Agarwal, has grown from a bootstrapped Indian startup into an emerging global healthcare technology innovator. Over eight years of self-funded growth, the company has achieved 3,500+ installations, 12 million+ health screenings and a presence across 8+ countries, demonstrating the global potential of Made-in-India healthcare innovation.

The company is pioneering a new approach to healthcare delivery by making preventive screening and primary healthcare services accessible beyond traditional hospitals and diagnostic centres.

Starting with Health ATMs, Clinics On Cloud has evolved into a comprehensive healthcare infrastructure provider, developing AI-enabled Health Lounges, Box Clinics and Mobile Medical Units. Its integrated ecosystem combines medical diagnostics, AI-powered health insights, digital health technology and telemedicine, enabling governments, hospitals, defence establishments and marquee corporate organisations to establish affordable, connected healthcare facilities.

The company's larger vision is to build the infrastructure layer for the global microclinic economy, making healthcare more accessible, scalable and economically viable across diverse geographies.

The investment will accelerate global expansion led by the UAE, with a focus on Africa, the United States and Southeast Asia, alongside AI-driven diagnostics, R & D, international regulatory compliance, manufacturing scale-up and the development of a global microclinic network.

Abhay Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Clinics On Cloud, said:

"Quality healthcare should never depend on someone's PIN code. We started eight years ago with a vision to make preventive healthcare as accessible as an ATM. Today, this investment marks a defining milestone in our journey and an opportunity to take Indian healthcare innovation to the world. Our ambition is to build the infrastructure layer for the global microclinic economy."

From pioneering Health ATMs in India to building the next generation of global microclinics, Clinics On Cloud is setting its sights on a future where Made-in-India healthcare technology powers accessible healthcare across the world.

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