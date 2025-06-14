Club Aqua, AIPL DreamCity, Ludhiana Celebrates Father's Day with a High-Energy Morning Run in Collaboration with Runners Brew Club

NewsVoir

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 14: This Father's Day, Club Aqua at AIPL DreamCity, Ludhiana brought together the city's vibrant running community for a high-energy Father's Day Morning Run, hosted in collaboration with the Ludhiana 10K Run and Runners Brew Club. The event was a heartwarming and energetic celebration that beautifully blended fitness, family bonding, and community spirit.

Held early on Saturday morning, June 14, the 5 KM run saw enthusiastic participation from over 150 runners, ranging from seasoned athletes to first-time joggers -- all united by the shared goal of celebrating fatherhood in an active and meaningful way.

The morning began at 6:00 AM with participants assembling at Club Aqua, and the run flagged off sharply at 6:30 AM. The energy was palpable as runners set off on the well-marked route, cheered on by friends, family, and fellow fitness lovers.

Post-Run Chill at Club Aqua: After crossing the finish line, participants were treated to a thoughtfully curated post-run experience that included:

Pickleball Trial Sessions: Fun-filled and engaging trial games introduced attendees to this fast-growing sport.

Brunch at The Willow: A delicious, health-conscious breakfast spread gave everyone a chance to relax, refuel, and reconnect.

"Starts with a run, ends with a brew, and is filled with the kind of energy that keeps you coming back" -- this sentiment by Runners Brew Club perfectly summed up the mood of the day. More than just a running group, the club fostered an atmosphere of camaraderie, laughter, and shared wins.

The event was a unique initiative by Club Aqua to encourage a healthier lifestyle while offering a refreshing way to celebrate Father's Day. It reinforced AIPL DreamCity's commitment to building communities centered around wellness, activity, and joyful experiences.

For event highlights and more, visit: www.instagram.com/p/DKy9KgiJ9HV/?igsh=c2Y0dTNnZnBjaGtw

