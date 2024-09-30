CM Siddaramaiah Launches Walgo Infra's 5G and Data Services at Mysore Medical College Centenary Celebrations

VMPL Mysore (Karnataka) [India], September 30: In a significant development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated Walgo Infra's 5G network and data services at the Mysore Medical College as part of the institution's centenary celebrations. This prestigious project was launched in the presence of esteemed guests, including No.1 Sridhar Rao, the CEO and MD of Walgo Infra, Medical Education Minister Sharan P. Prakash, Sujatha Rathod - Director of Medical Education, Dr. K.R. Dakshayani - Dean of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), and various other dignitaries. Walgo Infra, the Hyderabad-based technology company, has brought its cuttiedge 5G and data services to the Mysore Medical College campus, ensuring that students, staff, and patients have access to the fastest internet connectivity. This initiative is set to revolutionize the college's digital infrastructure and enhance the overall educational and healthcare experience.

"We are thrilled to be part of this landmark event, celebrating the Mysore Medical College's centenary," said No.1 Sridhar Rao, the CEO and MD of Walgo Infra. "By providing our state-of-the-art 5G and data services, we aim to empower the college and its stakeholders with the latest technological advancements, supporting their educational and research endeavors."

The Mysore Medical College, one of the oldest medical institutions in India, has played a vital role in shaping the healthcare landscape of the region. With the integration of Walgo Infra's cuttiedge technology, the college is poised to enhance its capabilities and offer its students and faculty access to a world-class digital infrastructure.

The event was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including Minister of Medical Education Sharan P. Prakash, Sujatha Rathod - Director of Medical Education, Mysore Medical College, Dr. K.R. Dakshayani - Dean of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), Mahadevappa - Incharge Minister, Nagendra - KR Pet ZP Chairperson, Harish Gowda - MLA, Mysore DIG and Collector, and all the Hospital Deans of Karnataka, along with the coordination of CM Media Advisor Prabhakar.

