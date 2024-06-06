Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat, Reviving The Spirit Of Genuine Connections

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 6: In celebration of World Environment Day, Coca-Cola India launched #BenchPeBaat, a campaign aimed at reviving the spirit of true connections and conversations among people. This is a celebration of Coca-Cola India's commitment to creating a World Without Waste through a circular economy and fostering meaningful interactions in communities across India. Coca-Cola India through its foundation, Anandana, in partnership with United Way Mumbai has installed 380 sustainable benches in 10 cities in India. These repurposed benches, crafted from recycled plastic waste collected during the ICC World Cup 2023, aim to make a refreshing difference, one conversation at a time.

Each bench is created from approx. 50 Kgs of recycled plastic waste. These eco-friendly benches have been installed in schools, colleges, public parks, and municipal corporation offices across 10 cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Dharamshala, and Lucknow.

Speaking on the campaign, Rajesh Ayapilla, Senior Director-CSR and Sustainability for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia (INSWA), said, "At Coca-Cola India, we are steadfast in our commitment towards our global strategy called World Without Waste which drives systemic change through a circular economy of packaging. Our #BenchPeBaat campaign is a testament to our dedication towards sustainability, as we transform waste into meaningful community assets. These sustainable benches symbolize our efforts to reduce environmental impact."

The campaign film conceptualized by Havas People India - Talent communication and Employer branding agency of Havas India, features a blend of innovative AI-generated visuals that beautifully capture the essence of its message. The film has been meticulously crafted to immerse viewers in the story of the sustainable benches as conversation starters, through heartwarming and colorful imagery that resonates deeply with the audience.

On the campaign, Arindam Sengupta, MD of Havas People India - Talent communication and employer branding agency of Havas India, said, "We are proud to partner with Coca-Cola India on the groundbreaking #BenchPeBaat campaign, which ignites awareness and dedication to sustainability. Together, we are transforming waste into eco-friendly collaterals, underscoring our shared commitment to creating meaningful environmental stewardship. This collaboration inspires change and fosters a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come, showcasing how we brought this vision to life and made a real difference."

George Aikara, CEO, United Way Mumbai, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Coca-Cola India on the #BenchPeBaat campaign. By transforming plastic waste gathered during the ICC Cricket World Cup into eco-friendly benches, we are not only addressing the waste problem but also enriching our communities with innovative street furniture, creating vibrant social spaces. This initiative exemplifies sustainable practices, promoting environmental awareness, while the benches serve as focal points for community engagement."

Last year, Coca-Cola India teamed up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and United Way Mumbai during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, strategically placing Reverse Vending Machines and collection bins at stadium touchpoints and ICC hospitality zones in 10 host cities. The recycled plastic waste collected was then repurposed into the approximately 380 sustainable benches that have been installed across 10 cities in India.

About Coca-Cola India:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice, and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sportz, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee- a range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 7,00,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431868/BenchPeBaat.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431867/Coca_Cola_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)