Cognitute Consulting Unveils A New Chapter To Drive Expansion Across APAC And The Middle East

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19: Cognitute Consulting, a global management consulting firm trusted by disruptive leaders across seed-stage startups to large corporates, announced the appointment of Mrinali Jain as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, effective May 28, 2026.

The appointment marks one of the most significant milestones in Cognitute's journey since its restart eight months ago. What began as a rebuild from the ground up, zero to one, has become a profitable, growing organization with a vision far larger than its origins. Mrinali Jain, who has been central to that rebuild, now takes on the mandate to lead Cognitute from one to ten.

As CEO, Mrinali Jain will hold the largest ownership stake in the organization and assume full strategic and operational leadership of the firm. Her immediate priorities include deepening Cognitute's presence across APAC and the Middle East, scaling its next generation consulting team, and accelerating the firm's AI integration roadmap across all service lines.

Cognitute's founder, Ashok Deepan, steps down from day-to-day operational responsibilities and core ownership, transitioning his focus entirely to building Cognitute's upcoming Agentic AI venture alongside continuing to lead the firm's sales and growth function. The move is a deliberate strategic decision, designed to free Deepan to build what he believes will become a globally recognized AI technology organization while placing Cognitute's operational future in the hands of the leaders who earned it.

Ashok Deepan, Founder, Cognitute Consulting, said:

"The last eight months have been extraordinary. We rebuilt this organization brick by brick and every milestone came through relentless effort, resilience, and ownership. Mrinali embodies everything Cognitute stands for. Handing her the CEO mandate is not a transition. It is the most important growth decision I have made for this organization. The road ahead will be bigger, faster, and more ambitious than anything we have done before."

Mrinali Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Cognitute Consulting, said:

"Cognitute was built on performance, ownership, and a vision greater than any single role or title. I carry that forward with full commitment. The opportunity in front of us across APAC and the Middle East is significant, and so is the responsibility. We will build this next chapter the same way the first was built. With rigor, with courage, and with a team that leads from the front."

This appointment signals a defining moment for Cognitute, one where its founding generation passes the baton to a younger, forward-looking leadership cohort, without losing the philosophy that made it credible in the first place.

About Cognitute Consulting

Cognitute Consulting is a global management consulting firm that partners with disruptive leaders across seed-stage startups to large corporations to tackle their most daunting challenges. Anchored on its proprietary Consulting 4.0 framework, the firm delivers outcome-driven engagement models that guarantee tangible business metrics. With studios spanning India, Singapore, Dubai, the UK, and the US, Cognitute accelerates growth, creates resiliency, and drives transformation through human-centric, data-intelligence frameworks.

Media Contact

Devika Jain

www.cognitute.org

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