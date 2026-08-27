CoinDCX Partners with Tether Gold to Bring Tokenized Gold XAUT to Indian Investors; Launches SIP Starting at INR 100

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 27: CoinDCX, India's largest crypto exchange, today announced a strategic collaboration with Tether Gold (XAUT), the world's largest tokenized gold product by market capitalization, to make tokenized gold more accessible to Indian investors. As part of the collaboration, XAUT is now available for trading on CoinDCX, alongside the launch of XAUT SIP, allowing users to start investing in tokenized gold with as little as INR 100.

The launch marks another step in CoinDCX's mission to democratize access to innovative digital assets by bringing globally recognized tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) to Indian users through a simple and secure investment experience.

Tokenized gold is emerging as one of the fastest-growing categories within the real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem. Unlike traditional gold investment options, tokenized gold combines the intrinsic value of physical gold with blockchain technology, enabling investors to own fractional exposure, trade seamlessly, and access their holdings digitally.

XAUT, issued by Tether Gold, represents ownership of physical gold and is backed by allocated gold reserves held in secure vaults. Each XAUT token corresponds to ownership of one troy ounce of physical gold, offering investors a digital representation of one of the world's most trusted stores of value.

With the introduction of XAUT SIP, Indian investors can build disciplined, long-term exposure to gold through systematic investments, mirroring the familiarity of mutual fund SIPs while leveraging blockchain-based infrastructure.

"Indian investors have consistently demonstrated a strong affinity for gold as a long-term store of value. Through our partnership with Tether Gold, we're bringing that familiarity into the digital era by making tokenized gold accessible, affordable, and easy to invest in. With XAUT and the introduction of SIPs starting at just INR 100, we're lowering the barriers to investing in blockchain-based real-world assets while giving users access to a globally recognized digital representation of physical gold," said Mridul Gupta, Founding Partner - CoinDCX.

As investor interest expands beyond crypto into tokenized real-world assets, CoinDCX believes products such as XAUT will play an increasingly important role in diversified digital portfolios. The convergence of traditional assets and blockchain technology is creating new investment opportunities that combine the transparency, accessibility, and efficiency of digital assets with the stability of established asset classes.

The launch also reinforces CoinDCX's broader strategy of expanding beyond traditional crypto assets by introducing globally relevant investment products that cater to evolving investor preferences. By offering innovative digital assets alongside intuitive investment features such as SIPs, CoinDCX continues to simplify access to the next generation of financial products for Indian users.

With growing global momentum around tokenized real-world assets--including gold, treasuries, and other traditional financial instruments--CoinDCX remains committed to bringing trusted, high-quality digital assets to India while maintaining a secure, compliant, and user-centric investment experience.

About DCX Group

Founded in 2018 CoinDCX was established with a mission to make crypto accessible to Indians in a simple and compliant manner, CoinDCX is today India's largest exchange, trusted by over 2 crore users. Today, the company has evolved into DCX Group, a multi-entity ecosystem with touchpoints across India and international markets. In 2024, the company took its first step towards international expansion with the acquisition of Dubai- based BitOasis, MENA's leading virtual assets broker-dealer. In 2025, BitOasis expanded into Bahrain, further strengthening the Group's presence in the region. Beyond exchanges, the Group powers the Web3 economy through CoinDCX Ventures, which has backed more than 15 pioneering projects, and Okto, its Web3 wallet with global presence. The Group is backed by global investors including Pantera, Steadview Capital, Kingsway, Polychain Capital, B Capital Group, Bain Capital Ventures, Cadenza, Draper Dragon, Republic, Kindred, and Coinbase Ventures.

About Tether Gold (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities, S.A. de C.V. One full XAUT token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The token can be traded or moved easily at any time, anywhere in the world, and can be transferred to any on-chain address. The allocated gold is identifiable with a unique serial number, purity, and weight, and is redeemable in the form of physical gold.

Important Note:

This press announcement is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Tether Gold (XAUT). TG Commodities, S.A de C.V. will only sell or redeem XAUT pursuant to its gold token terms of sale and service available (as of the date of this press release) at https://gold.tether.to/legal

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