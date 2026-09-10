Colgate and Kaun Banega Crorepati Champion the Perfect Daily Sign-Off

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited and Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 (KBC 18) have joined forces for the first time ever to create the biggest oral health conversations that can help protect India's smiles - Two undisputed pioneers that have earned the trust of Indian families across generations.

KBC 18's core campaign thought, 'Sochna Padega', naturally mirrors Colgate's mission to make Indian families rethink their oral hygiene routines. 9 out of 10 Indians suffer from oral health issues. A simple yet powerful act of brushing at night can help reduce the risk of cavities by 50%. The collaboration between these two icons will help further the awareness of the importance of oral health, turning everyday television viewing into a catalyst for positive habits.

Right as millions of families wind down for bed, the legendary host Amitabh Bachchan, closes each episode in his signature style but this time with a very intentional, unmissable twist - 100 unique sign-offs through the season declaring the message: "Colgate aur KBC dwaara Daant hit mein jaari" (Issued in dental interest).

This integration ensures that the message of nighttime brushing is delivered with the same gravity and trust as the show's trivia, cementing it as an everyday family ritual. Tune in every night to see what flair the legendary Amitabh Bachchan brings every day; from urging children to don the role of the brush monitor for the day to sharing why when we remember to protect our homes, also remember to protect our smiles!

Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said, "Kaun Banega Crorepati has a unique ability to make knowledge feel personal. Every season, we see how the right choices can open up new possibilities for families. At Colgate, we believe health awareness requires that same level of conscious decision-making. By embedding our core message into the show's daily narrative, we are bringing oral health conversations into a culturally relevant environment and equipping families to make choices that positively impact their lives and smiles."

By integrating with KBC 18, Colgate takes this Oral Health Movement out of the bathroom and into the collective family consciousness, ensuring that moments of television knowledge translate into lifelong moments of action.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)