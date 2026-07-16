College Vidya Brings Together Eminent Experts to Launch Board of Mentors for Career Guidance

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 16: College Vidya, India's leading online higher education guidance platform, today announced the launch of its Board of Mentors, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at strengthening the expertise of its Career Development Advisors through mentorship from distinguished leaders across education, leadership, public service and personal development. By bringing together accomplished professionals from diverse fields, the initiative seeks to make career counselling more informed, contextual and outcome-oriented for learners exploring online higher education.

The Board brings together Dr. Vijender Singh Chauhan, educator and public speaker; Himeesh Madaan, leadership coach; Amogh Lila Das, author and spiritual leader; Naveen Kasturia, actor; and Ravi Kapoor, former Indian Revenue Service officer and career mentor. Collectively, they bring decades of experience spanning education, communication, leadership, entrepreneurship and public service, perspectives that are increasingly shaping career success but remain largely absent from conventional admissions counselling.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Gupta, Co-founder and COO, College Vidya, said, "Choosing a degree today is choosing a trajectory for your working life, and that calls for guidance far more informed than traditional admissions counselling was ever built to give. The Board of Mentors is our answer to that gap, a continued investment in the judgment of our Career Development Advisors so every learner gets guidance grounded in where their field is actually headed."

Through structured mentoring sessions, interactive workshops and regular knowledge-sharing engagements, the mentors will work closely with College Vidya's Career Development Advisors to deepen their understanding of learner aspirations, evolving career pathways and changing employer expectations. The initiative is designed to equip advisors with sharper industry context and broader perspectives, enabling them to guide learners with greater confidence and clarity. Learners, in turn, receive advice that is better aligned with evolving career opportunities and industry expectations.

Himeesh Madaan, leadership coach and member of College Vidya's Board of Mentors, said, "Young people today have access to more opportunities than ever before, but not always the right direction. That guidance gap is real, and I am glad to contribute in whatever way I can to help bridge it through this initiative."

Ravi Kapoor, former Indian Revenue Service officer, career mentor and member of College Vidya's Board of Mentors, said, "I have mentored lakhs of students over the past decade, but individual efforts can only go so far. Joining College Vidya's Board of Mentors gives me an opportunity to extend that impact through its Career Development Advisors. It is a thoughtful way to reach and support many more learners."

The launch comes at a time when the need for quality career guidance has never been greater. According to College Vidya's Career Guidance Gap Report, 51.6% of learners do not consult a trained career counsellor before making a higher education decision, despite an unprecedented expansion in learning pathways and career opportunities. The findings reinforce the need for structured, expert-led counselling that helps learners make informed academic and professional choices.

The Board of Mentors embodies College Vidya's belief that meaningful education and career decisions should be guided by informed expertise rather than unsolicited opinions. Taking this philosophy to a wider audience, the company recently launched its 'Yahan Sab Gyaani Hain' campaign featuring Dr. Vijender Singh Chauhan and renowned actor Satish Ray. Through humour, the campaign highlights a familiar reality that while everyone has advice to offer, not everyone is qualified to guide life-changing academic and career decisions, reinforcing College Vidya's commitment to expert-led career guidance.

Since its inception, College Vidya has helped more than 1.25 lakh learners explore and enrol in UGC-entitled online and distance learning programmes. With the launch of the Board of Mentors, the company is reinforcing its commitment to raising the standards of career guidance and enabling learners to make better-informed decisions in an increasingly dynamic higher education landscape.

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