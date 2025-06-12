Colliers releases 2024 Global Sustainability Report; announces refreshed sustainability strategy, 'Built to Last'

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 12: Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI), (TSX: CIGI), a leading diversified real estate professional services firm, released its 2024 Global Sustainability Report, highlighting the firm's achievements and progress against targets established in 2021. The company's refreshed sustainability strategy, Built to Last, elaborately conveyed through the report, includes targets for addressing the firm's own GHG emissions and helping its clients do the same. The strategic framework rests on three interconnecting themes - Environmental Sustainability, Workplace Experience, and Ethical Governance & Practices.

Environmental Sustainability addresses the growing need for decarbonization pathways that enhance asset resilience and align with climate change mitigation goals. Workplace Experience focuses on people - their safety, well-being, and acceptance. And Ethical Governance & Practices emphasizes the firm's commitment to ethical business conduct and transparent governance, particularly around data privacy and proactive cybersecurity measures to protect the interests of internal and external stakeholders.

Inclusiveness and instilling a sense of belonging among its people remain a key area of focus for the firm. Several of the firm's Asia Pacific markets including India strengthened their Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) offering to make services, personalized support and wellness workshops more accessible to employees. Further, the enhanced employee referral program has broadened the hiring pool by leveraging employees' social networks.

Asia Pacific highlights in the report include:

* 39.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions per square foot from a 2021 baseline

* Secured WELL Health-Safety Ratings in all Colliers offices in Asia Pacific

* 108% participation in Colliers Gives global volunteering program

* Approx 90% engagement in our global employee survey, with engagement scores exceeding external benchmarks

* 30% of manager+ roles held by women

"At Colliers, sustainability is not just a commitment but the foundation of our future. With our refreshed sustainability strategy, 'Built to Last', we are prioritizing people, governance, and environmental sustainability, ensuring that progress is both impactful and enduring. From sustainable asset investing to integrating new ESG-focused services, we are embedding sustainability into every facet of our business.

Our unbiased hiring practices, increased women leadership, and sensitivity trainings reflect our dedication to inclusiveness, while our community initiatives reinforce our responsibility to giving back. Winning key accolades and acquiring certifications like Great Place to Work is a testament to our ethical stance and steadfast pursuit of excellence and sustainable growth.

As we move forward, we will continue leading with integrity, innovation, and a deep-rooted commitment to doing right by our people, clients and communities," says Sankey Prasad, Chairman & MD, Middle-East & India, Colliers.

"Our latest global sustainability report underscores our unwavering commitment to our ESG goals - prioritizing people, governance, and environmental sustainability. By integrating compliant strategies, sustainable asset investments, and inclusive leadership practices, we continue to drive meaningful change. As we embrace technological advancements, we are committed to harnessing AI and pioneering technologies responsibly, integrating policies that drive ethical innovation, improved efficiency, and ascending growth.

Our refreshed approach is also deeply rooted in fostering an inclusive, transparent, and forward-thinking organization. We prioritize the physical and mental well-being of our employees, creating a supportive culture where they can thrive. We hope to empower professionals from diverse backgrounds, ensuring that all our people have equal access to opportunity and resources that unlock their full potential," says Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer, Colliers India.

The full 2024 Global Sustainability Report is available at www.colliers.com/sustainability.

