Cornea Unveils AI-Driven Pro AV Innovations and Next-Gen Displays at InfoComm India 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Cornea, a prominent Indian Pro AV and display solutions manufacturer, successfully showcased its latest innovations at InfoComm India 2026, held from September 16 to 18 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The company demonstrated its expanded ecosystem under the central theme, "One Brand for Every Display Need," highlighting its commitment to providing a single, comprehensive source for hardware, software, and AI-enabled AV infrastructure across education, corporate, government, and institutional sectors.

Marking a major milestone at this year's event, Cornea launched three flagship products designed to transform modern presentation, computing, and interactive environments: the Cornea All-in-One (AIO) PC, the Orator Smart Lectern (AIO), and a high-performance, new-generation Interactive Flat Panel. Powered by Android 16 and an Octa-Core processor, the new Interactive Flat Panel features a 4K display, EDLA certification, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, Zero Bonding technology, and up to 50-point touch. Built for versatile deployments, it offers adaptable configurations including an integrated camera up to 50MP and a 10-array microphone system to suit diverse collaboration requirements.

Central to Cornea's display hardware is the rollout of Cornea Class AI, an integrated solution engineered to turn displays into intelligent teaching partners. Designed to run seamlessly on the new Interactive Flat Panel, Cornea Class AI offers over 100 dedicated tools, including automated lesson planning, AI-generated assessments, instant WhatsApp lesson sharing, an AI Pen supporting 196 languages, and access to more than 30,000 interactive 3D models for immersive learning. Alongside these product debuts, Cornea is presenting four core application-focused spaces: Smart Classroom Solutions, VR Lab Solutions, Conferencing Solutions, and Signage Display Solutions, backed by a broader portfolio of LED Video Walls, Large Format Displays, and digital kiosks.

Ankit Garg, Director, Cornea said that, "InfoComm India is an important platform for us because it gives us the opportunity to meet the people who are shaping the Pro AV market in India - from dealers and distributors to AV integrators and business decision-makers. This year, our focus is not simply to showcase products. We want visitors to see how Cornea is building a much broader display and AV ecosystem under one brand, from Smart Classrooms and VR Labs to conferencing, signage and professional display solutions."

InfoComm India 2026 provided an essential industry platform for Cornea to connect with system integrators, consultants, dealers, and enterprise decision-makers across the country to expand its pan-India presence.

Looking ahead, Cornea aims to build an Indian Pro AV ecosystem where hardware, AI, and software work together seamlessly to make everyday displays more intelligent, interactive, and useful. By leveraging its domestic manufacturing capabilities and active participation in GeM procurement, Cornea continues to strengthen its presence across Indian institutional markets while aggressively growing its pan-India partner network to meet the evolving demands of the domestic Pro AV industry.

About Cornea

Cornea is a Pune-based Indian manufacturer of AI-enabled display and technology solutions, serving institutions, enterprises, corporate offices and government bodies across India. Founded in 2017, its portfolio includes Interactive Flat Panels, televisions, digital standees, conferencing cameras, smart tablets, LED video walls, digital signage, kiosks, PTZ cameras and VR devices. Cornea delivers Smart Classroom Solutions, VR Lab Solutions, Conferencing Solutions and Signage Display Solutions, enabling engaging learning, immersive experiences, modern collaboration and digital communication. As an OEM on the GeM Portal, Cornea combines manufacturing expertise with nationwide reach. Its solutions have equipped 20,000+ classrooms and are available across 14,000+ pin codes with on-site support.

https://www.corneaworld.com/

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