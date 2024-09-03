Corporate Connections Delhi Hosts KLT 2.0: A Landmark Gathering of Entrepreneurial Excellence

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], September 3: Corporate Connections Delhi proudly hosted its highly anticipated annual event, KLT 2.0, on 31st August 2024 at Holiday Inn, Aerocity. The event brought together some of the region's most successful entrepreneurs, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and celebrating the achievements of Delhi members. Corporate Connections is an international platform dedicated to entrepreneurs who have reached significant heights in their careers and are leading multiple businesses. KLT 2.0 serves as a focal point for the Delhi chapter, where members reflect on their successes, engage in meaningful discussions, and explore new business opportunities. The day commenced at 2:30 PM with an open networking session, setting the stage for fruitful interactions among attendees. At precisely 3:00 PM, the event kicked off with a keynote address by the General Manager of SIDBI, who shared valuable insights on how entrepreneurs can benefit from various MSME initiatives. This was followed by an engaging session designed to foster deeper connections among members, where groups of six engaged in discussions centered around five key questions about their businesses.

After a brief break for high tea at 4:30 PM, the main event resumed at 5:00 PM with a warm welcome note from the National Directors of Corporate Connections, Yash Vasant and Gaurav Singhvi, along with Regional Directors Sanjiv Maini and Puneet Oberoi. The highlight of the evening was the keynote speech by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, MD of Paytm, who inspired the audience with his journey and insights into the evolving business landscape.

The event featured two dynamic panel discussions. The first panel, focused on opportunities in the Middle East, included distinguished dignitaries such as Ambassador Rtn Anil Trigunayat, Himadrish Suwan, and Keku Gazder. The second panel addressed the China Plus One strategy and included Dr. S. R. Khanna, Mohit Hira, and Amit Jain. The Ambassador of Ecuador served as the Guest of Honour.

The event concluded with the much-anticipated Regional Awards, recognizing members for their exceptional contributions to the business community. Throughout the day, exhibitors showcased innovative products and services, including EV vehicle manufacturers and leading companies in the education sector, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

KLT 2.0 was a resounding success, underscoring Corporate Connections Delhi's role as a premier platform for high-achieving entrepreneurs. The event not only celebrated the accomplishments of its members but also provided valuable opportunities for learning, networking, and exploring new business avenues.

