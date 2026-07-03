Country Club Expands Globally, Plans Turkiye Entry After Thailand MasterCard Success Following Invitation from H.E. Orhan Yalman Okan

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3: Country Club to Set Up Base in Turkiye Following the Remarkable Success of Its Thailand MasterCard; Global Expansion Gains Momentum as His Excellency Orhan Yalman Okan Invites the Brand to Establish Its European Gateway.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. (CCHHL), India's largest lifestyle membership club chain, has taken a significant step in its global expansion journey with Turkiye emerging as its strategic gateway to Europe. The development follows the remarkable success of the Company's Thailand MasterCard initiative and its growing international footprint across South and Southeast Asia.

In a major endorsement of Country Club's global vision, Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye, His Excellency Orhan Yalman Okan, extended an invitation to the Company to establish its presence in Turkiye, opening new avenues for collaboration in tourism, hospitality, business, investment, and cultural exchange between India and Turkiye.

Marking this important milestone, Country Club hosted an exclusive Indo-Turkiye Cultural & Hospitality Evening, bringing together members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business leaders, tourism stakeholders, hospitality professionals, and prominent personalities from both nations. The event celebrated the growing friendship between India and Turkiye while reinforcing Country Club's vision of creating meaningful international partnerships through hospitality and tourism.

Inspired by the Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family," the evening reflected the Company's belief that hospitality and tourism are powerful catalysts for strengthening international relationships, promoting cultural understanding, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

A major highlight of the evening was "Turk Moda," an exclusive Turkish fashion showcase that captivated the audience with a stunning blend of tradition and contemporary elegance. Featuring exquisite creations inspired by Turkiye's rich cultural heritage, the runway presented luxurious fabrics, intricate craftsmanship, elegant silhouettes, and modern interpretations of Turkish design. The showcase beautifully complemented Indian aesthetics, symbolising the harmony between two ancient civilizations connected through art, culture, and creativity.

Further strengthening Turkiye's strategic importance is the recent launch of Country Vivah, Country Club's dedicated destination wedding vertical under the Country Caterers umbrella. With its breathtaking landscapes, iconic heritage landmarks, and world-class luxury hospitality infrastructure, Turkiye offers immense potential as a premier wedding destination. Through Country Vivah, Country Club aims to create unforgettable international wedding experiences while contributing to tourism growth and cultural exchange between the two countries.

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Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Reddy, Founder & Chairman of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd., said:

"The success of our Thailand MasterCard initiative has reaffirmed our confidence in Country Club's global expansion strategy. We are honoured by the invitation extended by His Excellency Mr. Orhan Yalman Okan to establish our presence in Turkiye. We see Turkiye as our strategic gateway to Europe and look forward to building long-term partnerships in tourism, hospitality, destination weddings and cultural exchange. Guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we remain committed to connecting people, cultures and nations through meaningful travel and lifestyle experiences."

With a membership base of over 450,000 families and a network of more than 60 clubs, resorts, and hospitality destinations, Country Club continues to strengthen its position as India's largest lifestyle membership club chain. The proposed expansion into Turkiye marks the next chapter in the Company's global growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to creating world-class hospitality experiences while fostering enduring international partnerships.

About Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is India's largest lifestyle membership club chain and a Limca Book of Records holder. With more than 450,000 members and 60+ clubs, resorts, and hospitality destinations, the Company offers premium holiday ownership, hospitality, wellness, and lifestyle experiences across India and select international destinations. Through its ongoing global expansion strategy, Country Club continues to redefine leisure and travel while promoting international collaboration through hospitality, tourism, and cultural exchange.

For further details

Website:

www.countryclubindia.net

Contact:

Nirav

Email: nirav@countryclubmail.com

Phone: 9845035959

Hiram

Email: hiram@countryclubmail.com

Phone: 9849030540

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