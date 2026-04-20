Country Club Launches the 'COUNTRY CLUB VIP MASTER CARD THAILAND' - Unlocking Bangkok, Pattaya & Phuket Like Never Before

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: Elevating global lifestyle experiences to new heights, Country Club proudly announces the launch of its exclusive Country Club VIP Master Card Thailand, a premium membership designed to offer unparalleled access to Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket--three of Thailand's most iconic destinations.

Following the brand's successful collaborations in Bangkok and Pattaya, this new offering marks a powerful expansion into Phuket, creating a seamless triangle of luxury, adventure, and curated hospitality for its members.

In today's interconnected world, tourism has become a key driver of economic growth, cultural exchange, and lifestyle evolution.

Contributing significantly to GDP across nations, the tourism industry is no longer just about travel--it is about experiences, accessibility, and global connectivity.

India, as one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets, is playing a pivotal role in shaping this global tourism landscape. The modern Indian traveller is aspirational, experience-driven, and globally aware, seeking premium yet value-rich international experiences.

Recognizing this evolution, Country Club has positioned itself at the intersection of hospitality, lifestyle, and global mobility. Through its franchise-led expansion model, the brand is redefining travel by offering seamless access, long-term value, and curated global experiences.

The launch of the Country Club VIP Master Card Thailand reflects this vision--transforming international travel into a structured, accessible, and experience-led lifestyle offering.

A Journey Crafted For The Extraordinary

The Country Club VIP Master Card Thailand is not just a membership; it is a passport to moments that last forever.

From the turquoise waters of Coral Island to adrenaline-pumping water sports, members can dive into a world of excitement--jet skiing, parasailing, and speed boating across crystal-clear seas.

Imagine soaring high above the ocean with paragliding, feeling the rush of freedom, or cruising across Phuket's waters in a speedboat, where every wave brings a new thrill.

Walk into cinematic history at James Bond Island, soak in the vibrant energy of Patong Beach, explore the buzzing Bangla Market, or dive deep into adventure with scuba diving.

For those seeking the truly unforgettable--experience a rare, live encounter with the majestic tiger at Tiger Park Phuket, coming face-to-face with the true king of the jungle.

Strategic Hospitality Partnerships

Strengthening its GLOBAL portfolio, Country Club proudly introduces its strategic tie-up with premium properties offering world-class hospitality through resorts, hotels, and luxury condos.

- The Kris Resort Hotel, Phuket

- Kotchaphorn Garden Resort, Pattaya

These collaborations ensure members experience comfort, convenience, and curated hospitality at every step of their journey.

The launch of the Country Club VIP Master Card Thailand was marked by an electrifying press conference, where the energy of Phuket came alive through powerful visuals and real experiences led by the Chairman and Managing Director, Rajeev Reddy himself.

From cutting through the waves on a high-speed boat to soaring above the ocean with paragliding, and diving into thrilling water sports, the Chairman didn't just present the experience--he lived it. His journey across Phuket--from Coral Island to Patong Beach--was a testament to the spirit of adventure, freedom, and limitless possibilities that Country Club brings to its members.

These moments weren't just highlights--they were a powerful message.

This is not a brochure. This is REAL.

By showcasing his own participation, Rajeev Reddy reinforced the brand's philosophy--EXPERIENCED FIRST, PROMISES LATER.

The press conference captured more than a product launch--it reflected a leadership vision that believes in delivering first-hand, high-energy, world-class experiences to every member.

A Word From The Visionary Leader

Sharing his personal experience, Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & MD, Country Club, said, "Thailand is not just a destination--it's an emotion. From the thrill of gliding over Phuket's waters to experiencing the raw power of a tiger up close, every moment was extraordinary.

With the Country Club VIP Master Card Thailand, we are not just offering travel--we are giving our members access to experiences that inspire, excite, and stay with them forever."

Introducing The Country Club VIP Master Card Thailand

Priced at ₹2,50,000/-, the membership offers exceptional value and PREMIUM INTERNATIONAL hospitality benefits.

Core Benefits:

- LIFETIME club membership

- 30 YEARS Holiday Membership

- 7-ACROSS Membership Access

- 10 Days & 9 Nights FREE Stay between BANGKOK, PATTAYA & PHUKET at our franchise network Resorts (Option to split into 3 stays during validity OR use in one stretch)

- Complimentary two-way FLIGHT Tickets for a Couple*

Upgrade Opportunity For Existing Members

Existing Country Club members can upgrade to the COUNTRY CLUB VIP MASTER CARD THAILAND at a special price of ₹1 Lakh.

Upgrade Benefits Include:

- 30 YEARS Holidays

- 7-ACROSS Membership

- 10 Days & 9 Nights FREE Stay (BANGKOK, PATTAYA & PHUKET) at our franchise network resorts

- FLEXIBLE USAGE to split into 3 stays or use in one stretch

Elite Member Get Member Scheme

Under the MGM (MEMBER GET MEMBER) scheme, any existing member of any category who introduces ONE New Member of COUNTRY CLUB VIP MASTER CARD THAILAND will be entitled to a FREE STAY of 6 Nights and 7 Days, between BANGKOK, PATTAYA, and PHUKET in our Franchise Network Resorts.

https://youtu.be/wWU0UDn1YU4?si=pSnd99kpjQQYOn5N

The Power Of The Franchise Mode

Country Club's FRANCHISE-DRIVEN expansion strategy continues to redefine member value. By partnering with premium properties globally, members enjoy:

- Wider international access

- Assured quality experiences

- Exclusive, members-only privileges

- Greater value through curated GLOBAL stays

This model transforms travel into a connected lifestyle ecosystem, where every destination feels like home.

A Vision Beyond Borders

With the Country Club VIP Master Card Thailand, Country Club once again proves that it is not just in the business of holidays, but in the business of creating lifelong memories.

From Bangkok to Pattaya, and now across Phuket's most breathtaking landscapes, this journey is just the beginning.

Because at Country Club... we don't just create vacations, we create stories that last a lifetime.

About Country Club Hospitality And Holidays Ltd.

Established in 1989 by Mr. Y Rajeev Reddy, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. is one of India's leading leisure and hospitality brands offering premium clubbing, holiday memberships, and lifestyle experiences across India and international destinations. Known for its innovation and large-scale events, the company continues to create memorable experiences for families and individuals alike.

Contact:

Nirav

nirav@countryclubmail.com | 9845035959

Rakesh

rakeshkumar@countryclubmail.com | 9820522076

For further details: www.countryclubindia.net

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