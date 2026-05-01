Crack Academy Launches AIRRP Across 200 Schools to Address Rising Student Stress

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], April 30: Crack Academy has launched its Academic Integrated Results & Readiness Program (AIRRP) a school-integrated initiative aimed at bringing coaching and competitive exam preparation directly into classrooms. The program will be rolled out across 200 schools, with a focus on improving outcomes while reducing academic pressure on students.

The initiative comes at a time when India's coaching-driven ecosystem is placing increasing strain on students. Studies indicate that over 80% of students experience exam-related stress, while a significant proportion report burnout due to long study hours and the need to manage both school and external coaching. In many cases, students spend 6 - 8 additional hours daily in coaching, leading to fatigue reduced retention and limited time for rest or extracurricular development.

AIRRP addresses this challenge by integrating structured preparation within the school timetable itself. By reducing dependence on external coaching, the program enables a more streamlined learning schedule helping students improve conceptual clarity, maintain consistency and avoid fragmented study routines.

The program offers curated study material, regular assessments and continuous mentorship within the school environment ensuring that preparation becomes part of everyday learning rather than an added burden.

Commenting on the launch, *Neeraj Kansal Founder & CEO of Crack Academy* said, "Students today are managing multiple academic demands, often at the cost of their well-being. AIRRP is designed to simplify this journey by bringing preparation into the school system itself. When learning is integrated and structured, students are able to focus better, reduce stress, and achieve more consistent results."

With this rollout, Crack Academy aims to promote a more balanced and sustainable approach to education one that prioritises efficiency, accessibility and student well-being alongside academic success.

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