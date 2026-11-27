VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body representing the real estate sector across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and The Times of India will jointly present 'Mumbai Reimagined: Building a Global City' on Friday, December 4, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. The conclave is a joint initiative of The Times of India and CREDAI-MCHI, with the support of the Government of Maharashtra under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis. It will bring together senior government dignitaries, including Hon'ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde and Hon'ble Cabinet Minister for Environment and Climate Change Smt. Pankaja Munde, alongside policymakers, real estate leaders and experts in urban development and deliberate on Mumbai's transformation through infrastructure-led expansion, planned urban development and the accelerated redevelopment of its existing urban landscape.

The conclave aims to bring together policymakers, industry leaders and experts from the real estate and urban development sectors to deliberate on Mumbai's next phase of growth and its aspirations of emerging as a globally competitive city. The discussions will focus not only on the development of new growth centres across the MMR but also on the urgent need to accelerate the transformation of Mumbai's existing urban fabric. This includes expediting slum rehabilitation, redevelopment of dilapidated buildings and promoting cluster redevelopment to create safer, more organised and sustainable urban communities. Alongside these priorities, infrastructure, connectivity, urban planning and progressive policy frameworks will remain central to shaping Mumbai's future. The platform will enable the government and industry to exchange perspectives, identify opportunities and explore collaborative approaches towards building a more integrated, sustainable and future-ready Mumbai.

Shri Sukhraj Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI, said, "Mumbai's ambition to emerge as a global city will require a shared vision and sustained collaboration between the government and the real estate industry. As the city continues to expand, it is important to create an environment that encourages investment, strengthens Ease of Doing Business and enables planned urban development. Through 'Mumbai Reimagined', we aim to bring the government and industry onto a common platform to exchange ideas, address key challenges and work towards a progressive development framework."

Mr. Rushi Mehta, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI, said, "As we look towards 2027, Mumbai is entering an exciting phase of transformation with the emergence of Mumbai 3.0 and new growth centres across the wider MMR. This expansion presents an opportunity to create new economic hubs, attract investments and generate employment while supporting the region's long-term economic ambitions. With the vision of developing the MMR into a USD 300 billion economy by 2030, infrastructure-led growth, improved connectivity and integrated urban planning will be critical. 'Mumbai Reimagined' provides an important platform to bring these perspectives together and shape the next chapter of Mumbai's growth."

Mr. Jitendra Mehta, Senior Vice President, CREDAI-MCHI, said, "When we talk about Mumbai's growth and its ambition to become a global city, we cannot look only at new infrastructure and emerging growth centres. A large part of the city still lives in old, dilapidated buildings and slum settlements that need urgent attention. Redevelopment is essential to give these residents safer homes, better living conditions and access to improved infrastructure. Slum rehabilitation, redevelopment of old buildings and cluster development need to move faster if we want to make meaningful changes to the way Mumbai lives and grows. This will require policies that encourage redevelopment, quicker approvals and a more coordinated approach between the government and the industry. Mumbai's future will depend as much on how we transform the existing city as on how we build the new one.

The conclave reflects CREDAI-MCHI's continued commitment to strengthening dialogue between the government and the real estate industry, while contributing to policy discussions and initiatives that support the region's development. By bringing together key voices from across sectors, 'Mumbai Reimagined: Building a Global City' seeks to create a shared platform for ideas and perspectives that can help shape the future of Mumbai and the wider MMR.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 2,200 leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibaug, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognised body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organisation and progress. The association is committed to driving policy reform, housing innovation, and sustainable development in partnership with the government and urban stakeholders.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13,000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organised, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR. The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the real estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all.

Website: https://mchi.net/

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