CREDAI-MCHI to Host First-Ever Property Expo Exclusively for Channel Partners on 6th May 2026 in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Under the visionary leadership of Sukhraj Nahar, President of CREDAI-MCHI, the association is set to launch a first-of-its-kind initiative -- Nahar Group presents the CREDAI-MCHI First-Ever Property Exhibition exclusively for Channel Partners.

The event will be held on Wednesday, 6th May 2026 at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, with expo timings from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM.

This pioneering platform has been conceptualized with a clear objective -- to strengthen the connection between developers and channel partners, who are the true ambassadors of the real estate industry. Recognizing the growing importance of channel partners in today's dynamic market, CREDAI-MCHI aims to create a focused, high-impact ecosystem that drives real business outcomes.

Adding perspective on the initiative, Sukhraj Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI, said, "This initiative is a significant step towards recognizing and empowering channel partners, who play a pivotal role in the real estate ecosystem. By creating a dedicated platform exclusively for them, we aim to facilitate direct engagement with developers, accelerate deal closures, and unlock greater business opportunities. This expo reflects our commitment to building a more collaborative, efficient, and growth-oriented industry."

Rushi Mehta, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI, added, "The concept of a channel partner-exclusive expo is both timely and strategic. It allows us to streamline interactions, improve conversion efficiency, and create a focused environment where genuine business can take place. We believe this platform will not only benefit channel partners but also help developers reach the right audience more effectively."

Unlike traditional exhibitions, this expo is exclusively curated for channel partners, ensuring meaningful interactions, faster decision-making, and higher conversion opportunities. The event is expected to witness 5,000+ channel partners, along with leading developers from across Mumbai and MMR, making it one of the most powerful sales-driven platforms in the industry.

The initiative is being held in association with National Association of Realtors India and is supported by leading realtor and channel partners associations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reflecting strong industry-wide alignment towards empowering the channel partner ecosystem.

Leading Real estate brands participating in the expo include Nahar Group, Ajmera Realty & Infra, Rustomjee, GVP Realty, Supreme Universal, Sattva Group, Embassy Developments Ltd., House of Hiranandani, Veena Group, Neelyog Group, Adani Realty, Hubtown, Summit Woods, S Raheja Realty, Dosti Group, Marathon Realty, K Raheja Corp, TGL, Viceroy Properties, Mehta Group, ID group, Romell Group, D Kappor and many more prominent developers.

The core purpose of the expo is to create strong business opportunities for channel partners. They will get direct access to new project launches, high brokerage opportunities, ready-to-close inventory, and exclusive deals at one place. Participating developers are offering special benefits such as higher brokerage, incentive slabs, faster payouts, and limited-period schemes, enabling channel partners to close deals faster and grow their business.

To avail these exclusive opportunities, channel partners are encouraged to visit the expo. Entry to the expo is free for them; however, registration is mandatory at www.mchichannelpartners.com.

This initiative reinforces CREDAI-MCHI's role as a catalyst between developers and channel partners, ensuring that both sides benefit through structured engagement and stronger collaboration.

In the lead-up to the event, a Leadership Meet is scheduled with presidents and secretaries of various channel partners associations along with CREDAI-MCHI leadership. The meeting aims to further strengthen this initiative and explore long-term collaboration opportunities to make such platforms even more impactful in the future.

With this landmark event, CREDAI-MCHI is setting a new benchmark in the real estate industry by giving channel partners the recognition, access, and business opportunities they truly deserve.

POWERED BY PARTNERS

1) AJMERA REALTY & INFRA INDIA LTD

2) RUSTOMJEE

3) GVP REALTY

4) SUPREME UNIVERSAL

5) SATTVA

6) EMBASSY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

7) HOUSE OF HIRANANDANI

8) NAHAR GROUP

ASSOCIATE PARTNERS

1) ADANI REALTY

2) HUBTOWN LIMITED

3) VEENA DEVELOPERS

4) SUMIT GROUP

5) MEHTA REALTY

6) VICEROY PROPERTIES

7) BHOOMI GROUP

8) SATYAM DEVELOPERS & METRO GROUP

9) NEELYOG GROUP

10) S RAHEJA GROUP

11) "KEAN REALTY

12) VANRAAJ"

13) ROSWALT REALTY

14) LALANI GROUP

15) VASCON GROUP

16) ANCHORPOINT DEVELOPERS

17) ID GROUP

18) K RAHEJA CORP HOMES

19) TGL

20) VASWANI GROUP

GOLD PARTNERS

1) AGAMI REALTY

2) APLITE GROUP

3) DOSTI REALTY

4) ANANT REALTY

5) VAAYU REALTY

6) ROMELL GROUP

7) SANGHVI S3 GROUP

8) DEM INFRA

9) VEDA LIFE SPACES

10) MARATHON REALTY

11) D KAPOOR LAND DEVELOPERS

12) DERAIYA GROUP

13) PARADIGM REALTY

14) SAJAY DEVELOPERS

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 2200+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibaug, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognised body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organisation and progress. The association is committed to driving policy reform, housing innovation, and sustainable development in partnership with the government and urban stakeholders.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organised, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR. The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

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