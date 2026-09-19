CREDAI MCHI YOUTH NMR Announces Ease of Doing Redevelopment (EODR) 2.0 in Navi Mumbai & Raigad (NMR)

VMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: CREDAI MCHI YOUTH NMR is set to host the second edition of Ease of Doing Redevelopment (EODR) 2.0 in Navi Mumbai & Raigad (NMR) on Sunday, 27th September 2026, at Hall A, CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Navi Mumbai, from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM. The initiative was addressed by Sumit Ahluwalia, President; Vicky Thomas, Vice President; Jitesh Agrawal, Immediate Past President; Tejas Patil, Treasurer; Akash More, President Elect; Dharmin Jasani, Event Convenor; Amit Haware, Advisor; Zeeshan Naik; Arjun Thesia; and Anmol Mehta, who shared their perspectives on redevelopment and the objectives of EODR 2.0. The one-day exhibition will bring together 40+ developers from across Navi Mumbai, with more than 1,500 housing societies expected to visit from various nodes of Navi Mumbai and the wider NMR region. The initiative builds upon the participation of approximately 800-1,000 housing societies in the previous edition, while expanding developer representation to facilitate greater interaction and choice for societies.

Redevelopment represents an important opportunity for housing societies and property owners to consider the future of their existing homes and communities. However, the process also involves several stages of evaluation, consultation and collective decision-making.With transparency, awareness and collaborative redevelopment as its central theme, EODR 2.0 aims to create a platform where society representatives and property owners can gain a better understanding of redevelopment, interact directly with developers and seek guidance from relevant experts.

The exhibition will feature panel discussions and expert consultations, providing visitors with an opportunity to discuss various aspects of redevelopment and understand the considerations involved in taking the process forward.The second edition of EODR reflects the belief of CREDAI MCHI YOUTH NMR that awareness around redevelopment needs to be an ongoing process.

Housing societies do not become eligible for redevelopment at the same time. As different communities reach the relevant stage in their lifecycle, property owners require access to timely information and an understanding of the opportunities and considerations associated with redevelopment.EODR 2.0 therefore seeks to maintain this conversation year after year, helping property owners become more informed about the redevelopment process and encouraging constructive engagement between societies, developers and professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Ahluwalia, President, CREDAI MCHI YOUTH NMR, said:"EODR 2.0 is a continuation of our endeavour to build awareness around redevelopment across Navi Mumbai and Raigad. Redevelopment is a significant decision for property owners and communities, and it is important that societies have access to information, understand their options and engage in the process with greater clarity. Through EODR, we want to create a platform that encourages transparency, awareness and collaboration, while bringing societies and developers closer together. As more societies become eligible for redevelopment every year, we believe this conversation needs to continue every year as well."

With more than 40 developers participating, EODR 2.0 expands the representation of the development community across Navi Mumbai and Raigad.The increased participation is intended to provide housing societies with greater opportunities to interact with developers, understand different approaches to redevelopment and initiate meaningful conversations based on their individual requirements.

The exhibition will also provide access to expert consultations and panel discussions, allowing society representatives to explore questions and considerations that may arise during the redevelopment journey.The initiative is designed to bring the conversation closer to property owners and communities, while encouraging a more informed and collaborative approach to redevelopment.

Key Highlights of EODR 2.0

- 40+ developers participating from across Navi Mumbai

- 1,500+ housing societies expected to visit

- Participation from societies across various nodes of Navi Mumbai and NMR

- Direct interaction between housing societies and developers

- Panel discussions covering important aspects of redevelopment

- Expert consultations for society representatives and property owners

- Focus on transparency, awareness and collaborative redevelopment

- Expanded scale following participation from approximately 800-1,000 societies in the previous edition

The press launch will also feature perspectives from members of CREDAI MCHI YOUTH NMR, highlighting the importance of awareness, professional engagement and collaboration in shaping the future of redevelopment across Navi Mumbai and Raigad.

About CREDAI MCHI YOUTH NMR

CREDAI MCHI YOUTH NMR is a platform representing young real estate professionals and developers in the Navi Mumbai and Raigad region. The association works towards promoting professionalism, innovation, collaboration and the progressive development of the real estate sector.

Through initiatives such as EODR, CREDAI MCHI YOUTH NMR seeks to facilitate greater awareness and constructive dialogue between the development community and property owners, particularly on issues that have a long-term impact on the region's housing and urban landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)