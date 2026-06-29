CreditAccess Grameen Raises INR 425 Crore via Private Issue of NCDs

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29: CreditAccess Grameen Limited (NSE: CREDITACC, BSE: 541770, 'CA Grameen' or the 'Company'), India's leading rural focused inclusive financing platform, has successfully raised INR 425 crore in June 2026 through private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issuance comprised of two separate transactions - i) INR 325 crore privately placed NCDs arranged by Nuvama Fixed Income Advisory and ii) INR 100 crore NCDs bilaterally placed with Bajaj Finance Limited. The NCDs are senior, secured, rated, listed, and redeemable in nature.

The INR 325 crore NCDs arranged by Nuvama Fixed Income Advisory were subscribed by Sundaram Finance Limited (INR 100 crore), Nuvama Wealth Finance Limited (INR 100 crore), Julius Baer Capital (India) Private Limited (INR 75 crore), Royal Sundaram General Insurance Company Limited (INR 25 crore) and Vivriti Fixed Income Fund (INR 25 crore). The issue launched with a base size of INR 200 crore witnessed an additional INR 125 crore raised via exercise of green-shoe option, underpinned by strong investor confidence in CA Grameen's business model and performance track record. The NCDs were issued with a tenure of 2 years and a fixed rate coupon of 9.25% per annum, payable quarterly. The INR 100 crore NCDs bilaterally placed with Bajaj Finance Limited, were issued with a tenure of 2 years and a floating rate coupon of 9.15% per annum, payable monthly.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Nilesh Dalvi, Chief Financial Officer, CreditAccess Grameen, said, "At CA Grameen, building a diversified and cost-efficient funding franchise has always been a strategic priority. Every transaction whether a syndicated ECB across global markets or a domestic NCD issuance reflects our conviction that a resilient NBFC should be supported by multiple, independent sources of funds. This private placement demonstrates the confidence domestic institutional investors have in our credit profile and complements the strong support we continue to receive from international lenders. We will continue to build on this momentum as we progress towards our 2028 funding architecture."

About CreditAccess Grameen Limited

CreditAccess Grameen Limited is India's leading rural focused inclusive financing platform headquartered in Bengaluru. The Company provides a curated lifecycle credit suite to low-middle income households spanning group loans, individual business loans, secured business loans, affordable housing loans, and two-wheeler financing. The Company operates across 451 districts in 16 states (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal) and one union territory (Puducherry) through 2,236 branches. The Company's Promoter is CreditAccess India B.V., a multinational company focused on inclusive financing, supported by leading global institutional investors.

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