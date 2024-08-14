CricKingdom and Persatuan Cricket Indonesia Forge Strategic Partnership to Develop Cricket in Indonesia

India PR Distribution Jakarta [Indonesia], August 14: CricKingdom, a global leader in cricket development, has forged a strategic partnership with Persatuan Cricket Indonesia (PCI) to elevate the standard of cricket in the country. The landmark agreement was signed on August 10, 2024, marking a significant milestone for cricket in Indonesia. This collaboration aims to create a comprehensive pathway for cricket development by leveraging CricKingdom's expertise in player development, coaching, and infrastructure with PCI's deep-rooted knowledge of the local cricket landscape. The partnership will focus on identifying and nurturing young talent, providing world-class coaching, and establishing a robust cricketing infrastructure across Indonesia. Persatuan Cricket Indonesia (PCI) is the governing body for cricket in Indonesia and has been instrumental in promoting the sport at the grassroots level. With a focus on regions like Jakarta, Jawa Barat, and Bali, PCI has implemented various initiatives including school clinics, competitions, and coaching programs to strengthen the cricketing ecosystem.

"This partnership with PCI is a pivotal moment for CricKingdom," said Chetan Suryawanshi, CEO of CricKingdom. "Together, we will create opportunities for young Indonesian cricketers to excel and contribute to the growth of the sport in the country."

Abhiram Singh Yadav, Chairman of PCI, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "CricKingdom's proven track record in cricket development aligns perfectly with our vision for Indonesian cricket. This collaboration will undoubtedly propel cricket to new heights in the country."

Rajesh Kapadia, a prominent leader in CricKingdom's Indonesia operations, will lead the landmark collaboration.

CricKingdom's rapid expansion is evident with the recent inauguration of two international academies within a month. The first academy, launched in Dallas on July 14, 2024, was inaugurated by cricket legend Rohit Sharma. The second, in Jakarta, was inaugurated on August 10, 2024, by renowned cricketer Dhawal Kulkarni.

The partnership between CricKingdom and PCI is poised to open new horizons for Indonesian cricket, providing aspiring cricketers with access to world-class training and facilities.

Introduction to CricKingdom: CricKingdom is a global platform dedicated to fostering cricket development. With a focus on player development, the organization offers a comprehensive suite of services including coaching, academies, and technology solutions.

Introduction to Persatuan Cricket Indonesia (PCI): Persatuan Cricket Indonesia (PCI) is the governing body for cricket in Indonesia. Committed to developing cricket at the grassroots level, PCI has been instrumental in promoting the sport across the country.

