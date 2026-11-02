CRIF Launches Ahmedabad Chapter of 'Credit Goes to HER' to Advance Women's Financial Empowerment

PRNewswire

Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], November 2: CRIF in collaboration with IIMA Ventures has unveiled the Ahmedabad chapter of 'Credit Goes to HER', its community dedicated to women in credit and credit for women. The launch brought together leaders from banking, business, entrepreneurship and research to discuss ways to strengthen women's financial empowerment and participation in the credit ecosystem. The launch featured a panel discussion on 'Building Pathways to Financial Empowerment', which explored perspectives on financial empowerment across credit, financial services, entrepreneurship and research.

The event commenced with a keynote address by Smruti Shah, CEO, Shri Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank Ltd. The panel featured Ajaita S, Founder & CEO, Frontier Markets; Purvi Bhavsar, Co-founder & Managing Director, Pahal; and Supriya Sharma, Partner, IIMA Ventures. The discussion was moderated by Abirami B, Head, Research & Insights, CRIF.

The launch comes at a time when Gujarat's credit market is witnessing strong growth. The state's retail credit portfolio stands at ₹13.0 lakh crore, registering 19.0% year-on-year growth. The women's credit portfolio stands at ₹3.0 lakh crore, growing at 21.0% year-on-year, outpacing the growth of the overall retail credit portfolio in the state.

Credit growth has also been strong across key lending segments. Gold loans recorded 78.8% year-on-year growth, followed by CD loans at 43.8% and business lending at 25.1%. Meanwhile, portfolio quality has improved, with PAR 31-180 declining to 2.0%.

The faster growth of women's credit, alongside expansion across key lending segments and improving portfolio quality, highlights the evolving credit landscape in Gujarat. These trends also provide an important context for conversations around women's access to credit, financial participation and economic empowerment.

Through the Ahmedabad chapter launch, 'Credit Goes to HER' seeks to bring together perspectives from across the financial ecosystem and encourage dialogue on creating stronger pathways for women's participation in credit. Through Credit Goes to HER, CRIF India continues its commitment to building stronger communities, promoting women's leadership, and creating greater opportunities for women to shape the future of credit in India.

Join the community: Credit Goes To HER - Women in Credit, Credit for Women (Curated by CRIF India) | Groups | LinkedIn

About CRIF:

CRIF Credit Information Services Private Limited (formerly known as CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd.) is one of the leading Credit Information Company (CIC) licensed by the Reserve Bank of India under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005. Established in March 2011, the company plays a critical role in strengthening India's credit ecosystem by promoting responsible lending, financial inclusion, and informed decision-making.

CRIF CIC delivers comprehensive credit information and analytics solutions to banks, financial institutions, NBFCs, housing finance and microfinance institutions, insurance companies, as well as MSMEs, corporates, and individual consumers. Its offerings are designed to enhance access to credit for underserved and previously excluded segments, while ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks and data governance standards.

Powered by advanced technology, robust information management practices, and a culture of continuous innovation, CRIF CIC supports lenders across the credit lifecycle from credit appraisal and risk assessment to portfolio monitoring. Its credit information database is enriched by contributions from over 5,000 member institutions, enabling data-driven insights that support a more resilient, transparent, and inclusive financial system in India.

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