Crocs Teams up with KL Rahul & An Eclectic Cast to Bring the Many Moods of the Festive Season to Life in New 'Feel it All' Campaign

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 6: This festive season, Crocs, a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, brings its global Feel It All platform to life through a lens inspired by modern India. Starring Brand Ambassador KL Rahul and a diverse cast of personalities, the campaign reflects a new era of celebrations that are increasingly personal, expressive, and multifaceted. As consumers seek styles that help them showcase their individuality without compromising comfort, Feel It All highlights Crocs' unique ability to bring together comfort, style and personalization across every festive occasion.

Campaign video link: www.instagram.com/reel/DeGj8-gs96j/?stkn=bXNyYmR3bmk1Y2Vu

At the center of the campaign is a social-first film featuring KL Rahul, built around a playful 'dhoom scroll' that transforms his feed into a gateway to a series of festive experiences. As Rahul navigates a stream of posts, each swipe draws him into a different world featuring actor Dalip Tahil, creators Rida Tharana and Prish, and internet-famous bodyguard Amin Khan. Together, they bring to life the many ways India comes together during the festive season, with each character's unique quirks, traditions and distinctive sense of style offering a fresh perspective on modern celebration.

Set against an original soundtrack by industry stalwart Mikey McCleary, the narrative unfolds through a series of unexpected encounters that capture the diversity, energy and individuality that define the season today. As Rahul moves through these moments, the line between the digital and real world begins to blur, culminating in a simple realization: while social feeds may capture the spirit of the season, its most meaningful moments are experienced with the people around us.

Woven seamlessly into the campaign narrative is Crocs' festive capsule collection, featuring the Classic Ballet silhouette and Saturday Sandal styled with elevated, blingy Jibbitz charms. Through the distinct styles and personalities featured in the film, the collection demonstrates how comfort, customization, and festive dressing can come together in a way that feels personal to every celebration.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Varun Sehgal, SVP & General Manager, APAC, Crocs, said, "India's festive season is not only a key business moment but also a powerful expression of culture, identity and individuality. With Feel It All, we wanted to celebrate the different ways people show up during this time of year. By pairing our iconic silhouettes with festive styling and personalization, we're giving consumers fresh inspiration to make Crocs a part of their celebrations while staying true to their own unique style."

KL Rahul, Crocs' Global Brand Ambassador, added, "I am someone who usually enjoys being away from the spotlight, so being part of a film with so much energy and personality was fun for me. What made the experience even more interesting was discovering how I could style Crocs shoes and Jibbitz charms with festive looks and seeing how naturally they worked with even the most elevated outfits."

Conceptualised by One Hand Clap, the campaign brings together a vibrant mix of characters and festive moments through the lens of KL Rahul's feed. Speaking about the campaign, Nirzery Iswalkar, Group Creative Head, One Hand Clap said, "The idea was to create a festive celebration that feels as varied and unpredictable as the people in it. KL Rahul's social media feed gave us the perfect device to move between different worlds, personalities and moments while keeping the film playful and full of energy. Every swipe brings a new story, but Crocs is the thread that brings them all together."

Young, playful and feel-good, the film celebrates the freedom to show up as yourself and enjoy the season your own way.

Beyond the campaign film, Feel It All will come to life through an integrated 360-degree rollout across digital, social, influencer and retail channels. Supported by creator collaborations, festive gifting, elevated in-store experiences and curated seasonal assortments, the campaign reinforces Crocs' distinctive blend of comfort, style and personalization across every consumer touchpoint.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

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