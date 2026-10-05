CSRBOX and Government of West Bengal Convene 180+ Corporate and Public Sector Leaders to Advance CSR, Sustainability and Philanthropic Partnerships

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [india], October 5: CSRBOX, in collaboration with the Government of West Bengal, convened the West Bengal CSR Roundtable 2026, bringing together more than 180 corporate leaders, CSR and sustainability heads, CPSEs, State PSUs, corporate foundations, philanthropic organisations and ecosystem enablers, alongside senior leadership and representatives from over 18+ Government Departments.

The Roundtable was chaired by Dr. Swapan Dasgupta, Hon'ble Minister-in-Charge, Finance Department, Government of West Bengal The convening saw participation from secretaries and senior officials from various Government Departments, representatives from the Department of Public Enterprises, CPSEs and State PSUs, as well as senior leaders from corporates, foundations, philanthropic organisations and the wider social impact ecosystem.

The high-level, invite-only convening created a common platform for catalytic conversations around CSR, sustainability and philanthropy, with a focus on connecting corporate capabilities, expertise and social investments with identified development priorities across West Bengal.

Discussions spanned health and nutrition, education and skilling, youth employability and livelihoods, rural development and agriculture, women and child development, water and sanitation, and environment and climate resilience. The Roundtable sought to enable more structured, programmatic and scalable collaboration between Government and corporate institutions, with greater emphasis on measurable outcomes and long-term partnerships.

A significant outcome of the convening was the signing of more than 28 Letters of Intent (LoIs) with key corporate organisations across health, education, environment and other priority development areas, creating pathways for participating organisations and concerned Government Departments to take identified opportunities forward.

"West Bengal is genuinely seeking to turn over a new leaf and build a society that progresses and takes its place within India. I would urge the private sector to come forward with a genuine sense of contributing to the State and its development. I look forward to a very meaningful partnership between the Government and the private sector in the coming days." said Dr. Swapan Dasgupta, Hon'ble Minister-in-Charge, Finance Department, Government of West Bengal.

The Roundtable builds on a broader institutional partnership between CSRBOX and the Finance Department, Government of West Bengal. CSRBOX has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Finance Department to support the establishment of the CSR Projects Facilitation Unit (CPFU), envisioned as a dedicated mechanism to facilitate programmatic social investments across CSR, sustainability and philanthropy in West Bengal.

The Unit will support engagement between Government Departments and prospective corporate and philanthropic partners, facilitate the development of collaborative opportunities, and provide technical support towards the revamping of the State CSR Portal to strengthen access, coordination and visibility of social investment opportunities across the State.

The partnership also reflects a larger opportunity to broaden the geography of social investment in India. CSR investments have historically tended to cluster around established corporate and industrial centres, particularly in western and other highly industrialised regions. By creating stronger institutional pathways in West Bengal, the initiative seeks to enable a more geographically inclusive flow of CSR, sustainability and philanthropic capital and unlock greater corporate participation in development opportunities across eastern India.

Shri Bhomik Shah, Founder & CEO, CSRBOX, said: "Through this Roundtable, we are strengthening the bridge between government priorities and corporate social investment, enabling more focused, collaborative and outcome-driven development across West Bengal."

The West Bengal CSR Roundtable 2026 represents an important step towards strengthening this ecosystem by bringing Government priorities, corporate leadership and development expertise into a common conversation and creating clearer pathways for intent and commitments to translate into sustained partnerships and on-ground action.

For CSRBOX, the engagement reflects its broader endeavour to strengthen the institutional infrastructure for social investment in India and enable CSR, sustainability and philanthropic capital to become more collaborative, programmatic, outcome-oriented and geographically inclusive.

About CSRBOX

CSRBOX is India's leading Impact Intelligence organisation working at the intersection of business, Government and development. It partners with corporates, governments, philanthropies and development institutions to strengthen social investment ecosystems through impact intelligence, advisory, programme design, institutional facilitation, partnerships, research and technology.

Media Contact:

Name: Garima Nema

Designation: Manager - Impact Communications, CSRBOX

Email: garima.nema@bharatcares.org

Phone Number: +91 7016538691

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