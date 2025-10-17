CTR VTP Hospitality Expands Its Culinary Footprint at Bengaluru International Airport Launches Shri Sagar Restaurant

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: CTR VTP Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., winners of the FAB 2025 "Sense of Place" Award in both Global and Regional categories held in Barcelona, Spain, have unveiled their latest culinary venture -- Shri Sagar, a self-service, affordable multi-cuisine restaurant at Bengaluru International Airport - Terminal 1 Kerbside (beside BMTC Bus Arena).

CTR VTP Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture between VTP Lounge LLP, a leading airport concessionaire, and Shoba Refreshments LLP, the proud owners of the CTR (Central Tiffin Room) and Shri Sagar brands.

The FAB 2025 award-winning CTR (Central Tiffin Room), located at the Terminal 2 Arrival Section, was recognized for its authentic representation of Bengaluru's culinary heritage and for creating a true "Sense of Place" within an airport environment. Building on this success, CTR VTP Hospitality now introduces Shri Sagar, designed to serve both travelers and airport staff with delicious, wholesome, and affordable food.

With airports often associated with premium pricing, CTR VTP Hospitality aims to redefine expectations by offering authentic, freshly prepared meals at pocket-friendly prices. In a move to support the airport community, Shri Sagar offers a 50% discount on its entire menu for airport staff, reinforcing the company's commitment to inclusivity and value.

"While CTR represents our premium dining experience, Shri Sagar embodies our self-service, affordable model -- ensuring everyone can enjoy our traditional flavors. Shri Sagar is an affordable brand that has existed from the family of CTR since 1989, carrying forward our legacy of authentic South Indian taste. Launching this concept at the airport allows us to serve both travelers and the hardworking airport staff with the same dedication to flavor and quality," said Mr. Sandesh S. Poojari and Mr. Ganesh S. Poojari, brand custodians of Shri Sagar and CTR.

Mr. Pavan P G, CEO of VTP Lounge LLP, who has successfully introduced Hard Rock Cafe, CTR, and Shri Sagar to Bengaluru International Airport, added:

"We've stayed true to our tagline -- Gateway to Authentic Eats. From Hard Rock Cafe in Terminal 2 (Post-Security near Gate 8) serving authentic American cuisine, to our homegrown brands CTR and Shri Sagar, our mission is to bring both global and local flavors to the airport while keeping them accessible and affordable for everyone."

The initiative was made possible with the continued support of the BIAL Commercial Team -- Mr. Kenneth, Mr. Pravat, Mr. Bhagawantham, Mrs. Ashritha, and Mr. Sampath -- whose collaboration ensured seamless execution.

Mr. Prashant Bidari, Partner at CTR VTP Hospitality, also played a pivotal role in the venture's success, reinforcing the group's vision of hospitality rooted in authenticity and community.

Featuring a diverse menu of South Indian, North Indian, Chinese, and Chat items, along with fresh juices and quick bites, Shri Sagar delivers a taste of Bengaluru's culinary legacy -- now made affordable for all.

CTR VTP is thus dedicated to bringing authentic, traditional, and value-driven dining experiences to India's leading airports, blending culinary heritage with accessibility and hospitality excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)