Cura's New Health+ Herbal Juices Put Ingredient Traceability at the Centre of Consumer Wellness

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 10: With 27 years of legacy, Cura, a wellness brand built on Ayurvedic science, is committed to making everyday wellness simpler and more accessible. Furthering this commitment, the company introduces its Health Plus range, a thoughtfully developed range of herbal juices designed to support informed wellness choices. Debuting with Cura Gut Health+, which supports healthy digestion, and Cura Liv Health+, which supports healthy liver function, the range brings together classic Ayurvedic wisdom, wildcrafted herb s, and a transparent approach to product information. Through the Health Plus range, Cura aims to encourage healthier habits and help people make wellness a more conscious and consistent part of their daily lifestyles. Both products will be available from November 5 on curaayurved.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

At the heart of the Health Plus range is a simple philosophy: wellness should come with clarity. Each bottle tells the story behind its formulation, from the origin of its herbs to their exact quantities and the time taken to prepare the blend. The packaging features a detailed composition table with botanical names, plant parts used and quantities per 100ml, alongside a visual timeline tracing the 48 hour brewing process. Both formulations are made without extracts and contain no added sugar.

"Anyone taking a wellness product should be able to ask the bottle four questions: where was this grown, how was it made, how much of it is in here, and how long do I take it for," said Rakshit Rastogi, Chief Marketing Officer, Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited.

Rooted in India's rich herbal heritage, Cura Gut Health+ brings together Amla, Nimbu , Pudina, Jeera and eight additional herbs, featuring Pratapgarh ka Amla and Unjha ka Jeera. Cura Liv Health+ combines Bhumi Amla, Punarnava, Makoy and eight additional herbs, highlighting Jammu & Kashmir ki Kutki and Himachal ka Chirata . These regional references reflect Cura's sourcing practices and celebrate the connection between traditional ingredients and their place of origin.

"We did not change a single formulation," said Aditya Mihir, Executive Director, Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited. "What we changed is how much we tell people about them. We are confident in what we make, so there is no reason to be vague about where it came from or how long it took."

Each bottle is designed as a 30-day pack, with a continuous 60-day course recommended. By placing the duration alongside the usage directions, the Health Plus range encourages consumers to approach wellness with greater consistency and a clearer understanding of their recommended course, helping them build informed wellness practices into their everyday routines.

With more than 600 products in its portfolio and a distribution network spanning approximately 17,000 pin codes , Cura continues to build on its established presence across India. The Health Plus range marks an important step in bringing Cura's Ayurvedic formulations closer to consumers, extending the conversation from the chemist counter into everyday life.

The Health Plus range will grow in response to evolving wellness needs, reinforcing Cura's commitment to making its Ayurvedic formulations more transparent and accessible while encouraging a more mindful, proactive approach to everyday wellness. Discover the range at:https://www.curaayurved.com/collections/health-plus-range

About Cura

Cura is a wellness brand built on Ayurvedic science and on process: 48-hour fresh brewed formulations instead of extracts, India's first solar powered manufacturing line, and 65+ patented products. That is the science behind a 27-year-old business and 3,000+ doctors who recommend it by name. Cura Hai, Toh Health Hai.

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