Curis Lifesciences Reports 22% YoY Revenue Growth and 53% Sequential PAT Growth in H1 FY27; Expands Injectables Portfolio and Enters Nigeria

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 16: Curis Lifesciences Limited today announced its unaudited financial results for the half-year ended 30th September 2026 (H1 FY27).

Revenue from operations grew 22.25% year-on-year to INR 34.12 crore, and 4.28% over the preceding half-year (H2 FY26). EBITDA rose 20.66% half-on-half to INR 6.54 crore, with margin expanding from 16.57% to 19.17%. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 52.84% half-on-half to INR 4.14 crore, broadly stable against INR 4.21 crore in H1 FY26. Earnings per share stood at INR 5.75, up from INR 4.01 in H2 FY26.

EBITDA is profit before exceptional items and tax, plus finance costs and depreciation. EBITDA margin is on revenue from operations; PAT margin is on total income.

Strengthening the Domestic Branded Formulations Portfolio

Curis, through its 51%-owned subsidiary Uninova Lifesciences, continues to expand its presence in the domestic branded pharmaceutical market. Uninova currently offers 50 branded products, with 12 additional launches planned in the near term and a target of more than 100 products by year-end.

The injectable portfolio comprises six products across four molecules: Gentamicin, Dexamethasone, Ondansetron and Paracetamol, marketed under the brands Novagent, Novagent Plus, Novadex, Novadex Forte, Ondanova and Novapar Forte.

The portfolio follows a third-party manufacturing model, allowing the business to focus on product branding, marketing and distribution without requiring immediate investment in dedicated manufacturing infrastructure.

Strategic International Expansion Through Nigeria JV

Curis has entered into a joint venture with Euroson Pharmaceuticals through Curuson Pharmaceutical Nigeria Inc., in which Curis holds a 49.5% stake.

The joint venture is intended to establish a long-term pharmaceutical presence in Nigeria by creating a local platform for product registration, marketing and distribution. It forms part of the Company's broader strategy to expand its geographical reach and build opportunities in international pharmaceutical markets.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance and business developments, the management of Curis Lifesciences said:

"During H1 FY27, the Company delivered healthy year-on-year revenue growth alongside sequential improvement in EBITDA and PAT. We remain focused on expanding our branded formulations portfolio through Uninova Lifesciences and advancing our international presence through the Nigeria joint venture. These initiatives are important steps in broadening our market reach and strengthening our pharmaceutical business."

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