VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: As businesses, government institutions and essential services become increasingly dependent on digital infrastructure, cybersecurity has become an important part of economic growth and national security. The growing use of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, connected devices and digital platforms has created new opportunities across industries, while also increasing the need for stronger systems to protect data, networks and critical infrastructure.

CyberSec Connect India will bring together stakeholders from across the cybersecurity ecosystem, including technology providers, enterprises, government representatives, industry professionals and knowledge institutions. The event aims to create a common space for exploring emerging technologies, exchanging industry perspectives and understanding the evolving requirements of digital security in India.

The event marks the expansion of the international Cybersec platform into India, connecting the country's cybersecurity community with an established network of industry platforms in the Netherlands, Europe and Asia. With India becoming an increasingly important market for digital technologies and cybersecurity solutions, the event will provide an opportunity to explore developments in the sector and encourage greater interaction between domestic and international stakeholders.

India's Growing Cybersecurity Landscape

India's digital transformation has significantly changed how organisations operate, communicate and deliver services. From banking and financial services to healthcare, manufacturing, defence, telecommunications and government operations, digital systems now support a wide range of essential activities.

However, this growing dependence also brings challenges, including data breaches, ransomware attacks, identity theft, phishing, cloud vulnerabilities and threats to operational technology. Organisations are therefore placing greater emphasis on cybersecurity strategies that go beyond conventional IT protection and address wider concerns around business continuity, data privacy and infrastructure resilience.

This changing environment is creating opportunities for cybersecurity companies, technology developers, service providers and startups working across areas such as network security, cloud and infrastructure protection, identity and access management, threat intelligence, security operations, data protection, artificial intelligence and incident response.

It also highlights the importance of collaboration between technology providers, enterprises, policymakers, researchers and cybersecurity professionals in developing practical approaches to emerging digital risks.

Connecting the International Cybersecurity Community with India

CyberSec Connect India is organised by Services International in partnership with Royal Dutch Jaarbeurs. Services International, headquartered in New Delhi, is an Indian exhibition organiser with experience in developing business platforms across specialised industry sectors. Its portfolio includes exhibitions and conferences covering areas such as fire and safety, security, drones and emerging technologies.

Royal Dutch Jaarbeurs, based in Utrecht, the Netherlands, has an established presence in the international exhibitions and conferences industry. Its Cybersec platform connects cybersecurity professionals and organisations through events in different international markets.

The collaboration brings together international event expertise and local industry understanding, with the objective of connecting cybersecurity stakeholders across geographical markets. CyberSec Connect India will also be co-located with Drone Expo, while maintaining its own dedicated exhibition area and conference programme.

Exhibition: Technologies, Solutions and Industry Opportunities

The exhibition component will provide a platform for companies and technology providers to present cybersecurity products, services and solutions to a relevant professional audience.

The areas of interest include network and infrastructure security, cloud security, identity management, data protection, security operations, threat detection, artificial intelligence-driven security, governance and compliance, digital forensics and managed security services.

For technology companies, the exhibition environment creates opportunities to introduce their solutions, demonstrate products and engage directly with potential customers, enterprise decision-makers, channel partners and industry stakeholders. Startups and emerging technology businesses can also use such platforms to understand market requirements, explore partnerships and connect with organisations looking for specialised cybersecurity capabilities.

For visitors, the exhibition offers an opportunity to understand available technologies, compare different approaches to security challenges and gain a broader view of developments taking place across the industry.

Conference: Discussions Around Emerging Cyber Challenges

Alongside the exhibition, the conference will form an important part of CyberSec Connect India. It will provide a knowledge-sharing platform for cybersecurity experts, technology leaders, enterprise representatives, policymakers and other professionals to discuss the challenges and developments shaping the sector.

The conference is expected to address subjects such as network and cloud security, artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, identity and data protection, security operations, threat intelligence, governance and regulatory compliance, incident response, digital forensics and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Through expert presentations, panel discussions and industry-led conversations, the conference will create opportunities to examine both the strategic and practical aspects of cybersecurity. Discussions around emerging threats, changing regulatory requirements, technology adoption and organisational preparedness will be particularly relevant to businesses navigating an increasingly complex digital environment.

The conference will also encourage the exchange of knowledge between international experts and Indian industry participants, helping bring different perspectives and experiences into discussions around cyber resilience.

Building Greater Industry Collaboration

Cybersecurity is no longer limited to the technology department of an organisation. It is closely connected with business operations, public services, national infrastructure and the wider digital economy. Addressing these challenges requires continuous learning, access to relevant technologies and stronger cooperation across the ecosystem.

By bringing the exhibition and conference together, CyberSec Connect India will provide two complementary spaces: one focused on technology discovery and industry interaction, and the other on knowledge exchange and discussions around emerging challenges.

Scheduled for 16-17 April 2027 at BIEC, Bengaluru, the event will form part of the wider international Cybersec network and contribute to conversations around India's evolving cybersecurity requirements and its growing role in the global digital security landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)