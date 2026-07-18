Cycle Pure Agarbathi Celebrates 77 Years of Fragrance Excellence with Innovative Festive Launches

NewsVoir

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 18: Celebrating 77 years of fragrance excellence, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's No.1 agarbathi manufacturer and one of the world's largest incense brands, today unveiled its latest festive range of Bamboo-less Solid Dhoop and Medini Judwaa Premium Cup Sambrani. Manufacturing over 12 billion incense sticks annually and reaching consumers in more than 75 countries, the company continues to blend tradition with innovation, offering products that reflect evolving consumer preferences while staying rooted in India's rich spiritual heritage.

Founded in 1948 by visionary entrepreneur Shri N. Ranga Rao, Cycle Pure Agarbathi has grown from a traditional incense manufacturer into a globally trusted brand. Over the decades, the company has strengthened its leadership through consistent product innovation, responsible manufacturing, modern technology, and an unwavering focus on quality, while remaining deeply rooted in Indian culture and spirituality.

As a pioneer in sustainable manufacturing, Cycle Pure is proud to be the world's first carbon-neutral agarbathi manufacturer, a milestone it has consistently maintained through investments in renewable energy, afforestation initiatives and responsible manufacturing practices. Reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship, the company has also achieved Plastic Neutral status by offsetting the equivalent amount of plastic it uses through certified plastic waste recovery and recycling initiatives.

Bamboo-less Solid Dhoop - 3 variants Dasara, Yagna and Woods each fragrance has been thoughtfully crafted to evoke a distinct sensory experience.

Inspired by the grandeur of the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara celebrations, Dasara combines the warmth of sandalwood with a rich masala blend to recreate an atmosphere of celebration, elegance and timeless tradition.

Yagna, one of Cycle's oldest and most revered formulations, traces its origins to the late 1940s. Inspired by the sacred Vedic ritual of offering natural ingredients to the holy fire while chanting mantras, it creates a divine fragrance that enriches prayer, meditation, and spiritual reflection.

Drawing inspiration from the serenity of nature, Woods captures the feeling of an early morning walk through a lush forest. Blending sandalwood, amber, Ailanthus Malabarica and natural oils, it offers a deep, woody fragrance that promotes calm, balance and rejuvenation.

In Indian tradition, Medini is revered as the Earth Goddess, symbolizing stability, abundance, and harmony. Inspired by this nurturing essence, Medini Judwa Cup Sambrani is crafted to create a deeply calming and sacred atmosphere for your prayers and rituals. The special pack contains two soothing fragrances - Rose and Jasmine, each chosen for its ability to enhance the spiritual ambience of your home.

Speaking at the media interaction, Mr. Amarnath Datta, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, said, "For over 77 years, our journey has been guided by one simple philosophy to honour tradition while continuously evolving with changing consumer needs. Our success has been built on trust, consistent quality and innovation. While our roots remain firmly embedded in Indian culture and spirituality, we have embraced modern technology, research-led product development and sustainable manufacturing practices to remain relevant across generations. Today, consumers can access our products through traditional retail, modern trade, e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, ensuring we remain available wherever they choose to shop."

He further added, "Innovation also means taking responsibility towards the environment. As the world's first carbon-neutral agarbathi manufacturer, and now a Plastic Neutral company, sustainability is embedded into the way we design, manufacture and deliver our products. Equally important is our commitment to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women, reinforcing our belief that business growth must go hand in hand with social progress."

The company noted that consumer preferences are increasingly shifting towards premium pooja products, authentic fragrances and environmentally conscious choices. These changing preferences have inspired the development of the new festive range, which combines traditional fragrance experiences with modern innovation.

Mr. Dwaipayan Das, Associate Vice-President, Marketing, said, "The festive season is a time of deep emotional and spiritual connection for Indian families. Consumers today are seeking products that combine authenticity, quality and sustainability. Our latest launches reflect these evolving expectations while preserving the rituals and traditions that have been passed down through generations. Bihar continues to be an important market for us, and we are witnessing growing demand for premium fragrance offerings during the festive season."

The company also highlighted that its recent acquisition of Satvik aligns with its long-term vision of strengthening its presence in the pooja and spiritual products category. By bringing together complementary strengths, the company aims to offer consumers a broader portfolio of trusted products while continuing to invest in innovation, sustainability and consumer-centric growth.

As India prepares for the festive season, Cycle Pure Agarbathi remains focused on expanding its product portfolio, strengthening its market presence across channels, and delivering meaningful fragrance experiences that bring together heritage, innovation and responsible growth.

About NR Group

Founded in 1948 by visionary entrepreneur Shri N. Ranga Rao in Mysuru, NR Group is the maker of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's No.1 agarbathi brand and one of the world's largest incense manufacturers. Over the past 77 years, the Group has diversified into home fragrances through IRIS, functional air care products under Lia, floral extracts through NESSO, and aerospace engineering through Rangsons. Guided by its philosophy of innovation with responsibility, NR Group continues to blend heritage, sustainability and community development while serving consumers across India and more than 75 countries.

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