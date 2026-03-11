Cycle Pure Agarbathi Joins Hands with Sitar Maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's India Tour for Mental Wellness

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 11: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, world's largest manufacturer of agarbathies and India's most trusted heritage brand, has partnered with globally acclaimed sitar artist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma for his India tour. The special tour, Sitar for Mental Health by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, will travel across major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. This collaboration will bring together the calming power of Indian classical music added with spiritual fragrance to create a soulful experience that nurtures healing and restores balance.

As a Prayer Partner, Cycle Pure Agarbathi is supporting the initiative that brings together music and mindfulness to encourage conversations around mental wellness. With this collaboration, the brand will extend fragrance beyond temple traditions to modern-day mindfulness practices. By bringing together music and fragrance, the initiative offers audiences moments of reflection and calm in today's fast-paced digitalised world.

As part of the association, Cycle Pure Agarbathi will curate unique experiential installations at each venue, including the ceremonial lighting of the Yagna Agarbathi before the concert begins. In addition, Cycle Pure Agarbathi is extending special recognition by inviting two music teachers with Gold Passes who work with mentally differently abled students. This initiative honors their dedication and provides them with an exclusive opportunity to experience the healing power of music, reinforcing the tour's mission of combining art, wellness, and community impact. To further enrich the experience, Cycle Pure will also set up premium stalls at the venue, where participants can explore the brand's finest fragrances and even customize their own agarbathi blends with scents they personally resonate with.

The initiative also aligns with the growing conversation around mental health in India. Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's performances are designed as healing musical journeys, where the meditative resonance of the sitar encourages mindfulness, emotional release and mental clarity.

Speaking about the collaboration, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said "This collaboration beautifully reflects our commitment to nurturing spiritual and emotional well-being. For decades, our fragrances have been part of sacred rituals in Indian homes. Through this partnership with Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, we are extending that legacy into modern wellness experiences, where music, fragrance and mindfulness come together to promote inner peace."

The multi-city concerts are scheduled to take place in:

About NRRS

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga Rao family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

