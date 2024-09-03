Cygni Energy partners with XDLE Battery for Commercial & Industrial Energy Storage solutions

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], September 3: Hyderabad-based Cygni Energy Private Limited; a leading technology-led energy storage company announced that it has patterned with XDLE Battery, a leading manufacturer of ultra-long life Lithium LFP Prismatic cells, for Stationary Energy Storage applications. Cygni's storage solutions are designed with a safety-first objective. Cygni has a technology collaboration with IIT Madras and also works with several OEMs to provide application-specific designs. The first company to be recognized under the 'Make in India' (Start-up India) scheme, Cygni is a leading storage technology player in India with cutting-edge expertise in EV Batteries (2W & 3W) and Energy Storage Systems (Telecom, Solar hybrid etc.).

Cygni boasts a total production capacity of 1.2GWh with a state of the art new manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The facility has a highly automated and intelligent prismatic battery pack production line for flexible and large scale production with high power laser welding, CCD detection and fully automated End-of-Line (EOL) testing. This will maximize local manufacturing of BESS and help EPC companies offer a turnkey generation and storage solution.

Through this partnership Cygni and XDLE will co-develop solutions from 20kWh to 1MWh for the Commercial and Industrial segment in India to reduce electricity tariffs for these customers and accelerate adoption of renewable energy. The solutions will be offered with industry leading warranty of 10 years or more to improve adoption and encourage participation of financing partners for galvanizing investments.

XDLE, also known as Xingdong, is a leading manufacturer of ultra long life LFP cells and has deep expertise in the BESS and behind-the-meter commercial and industrial and grid scale energy storage solutions. With a 25.5GWh per year prismatic lithium-ion cell manufacturing capacity and multiple MWh scale deployments globally, they manufacture semi-solid state LFP Prismatic cells and lead the innovation on low temperature charging LFP cells and are launching solid state batteries which can open multiple use cases in the future.

Speaking on the announcement, Venkat Rajaraman, CEO, Cygni Energy said, "Cygni is committed to India's decarbonization roadmap and this partnership is a step in that direction. XLDE's LFP prismatic cells offer world-class performance with life of over 15,000 cycles. It is a pioneer in the Z-stacking method in prismatic cells which results in high efficiency and superior performance at low temperatures. XDLE's semi-solid LFP technology provides Enhanced Safety, Improved Energy Density, Extended Cycle Life and Cost-Effective Manufacturing and with lower-than-grid Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE)"

Commenting on the partnership, Lulu Zhang, Global Vice President Business Development said, "The stationary energy storage market in India is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the country's increasing focus on renewable energy (RE) integration. With ambitious targets to boost RE capacity, the demand for efficient energy storage solutions is set to rise, enabling better management of intermittent power supply and enhancing grid resilience. Cygni Energy is a leading storage technology company and this MoU will deepen our partnership to build cutting edge stationary storage solutions for India. Our ultra-long cycle life cells can work for ESS projects for up to 20 years"

Cygni

Incubated at the "Incubation cell" of IIT Madras, Cygni has emerged as India's leading storage technology company with established cutting-edge expertise in EV Batteries for Mobility (2W & 3W) and Stationary Energy Storage Systems (Telecom and Commercial & Industrial Storage). Cygni energy recently raised Series-B funding of USD 12.5 Million. Cygni has deployed over 125MWh of storage solutions and powered over 100,000 Electric Vehicles.

For Details: www.cygni.com

XDLE:

XDLE is a world leader in grid scale energy storage and commercial & industrial energy storage with 25.5GWh/year prismatic lithium-ion cell manufacturing capacity with a total investment of RMB 5.4 Billion. Its Group company, Huigong Group, was established in 2001 and is a global leader in mining truck components with over 20+ years of experience. Its ultra-long life LFP cells are rated for 2C continuous charge and 3C continuous discharge, which can be used for high C rate ESS applications. The LFP cells have high level of safety having passed the gunshot test. XDLE is launching all-solid-state LFP technology later this year, which is expected to have 30,000 cycles and 40 years calendar life.

For Details: www.xdlebattery.com

For more information, please contact

Nidhi Mishra : +91 9650822471

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)