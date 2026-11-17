PNN

Chandigarh [India], November 17: Chandigarh Golf Club, one of India's most prestigious golfing institutions, has announced the 32nd Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2026, a premier event that will bring together some of the finest women golfers from across the country in a celebration of sporting excellence, competition, and camaraderie.

Established in 1966, Chandigarh Golf Club has played a pivotal role in developing golfing talent in India. With more than six decades of heritage and a distinguished history of hosting national-level championships, the Club continues to serve as an important platform for nurturing future champions.

Ms. Ashu Singh, Lady Captain, Chandigarh Golf Club, said that the Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship is among the largest and most respected women's amateur golf tournaments in North India.

"The Championship provides an outstanding platform for aspiring women golfers and helps prepare them to compete at national and international levels. We are delighted to welcome players from across the country and grateful for the support of our partners who share our commitment to promoting the sport," she said.

The Championship is being supported by Vredestein Dutch Tyres as the Principal Sponsor, while Czech Tourism and the iconic Czech brewer Budějovický Budvar have joined as official partners, further strengthening the event's international profile.

Representing the Czech delegation are Mr. Ivan Schwarz, Export Director, Budějovický Budvar N.P.; Ms. Aneta Lešková, Brand Manager, Budějovický Budvar N.P.; and Ms. Barbara Andelová, Czech Tourism, who have collaborated with Agways International, the national distributor of Budvar in India, in supporting the Championship.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ivan Schwarz said: "This is our first visit to India, and we are proud to be associated with such a prestigious golfing event. Budvar represents centuries of Czech brewing tradition, and we see tremendous value in promoting cultural exchange through sport, travel, and craftsmanship. We look forward to building meaningful partnerships in India through golf and tourism."

Ms. Aneta Lešková added: "Budvar is one of the cultural icons of the Czech Republic, recognised worldwide for its brewing excellence and heritage. Following our successful launch in India earlier this year, we are delighted to support this championship and strengthen our relationship with Chandigarh Golf Club. We sincerely appreciate the support of the Czech Embassy in New Delhi, the Honorary Consulate in Chandigarh, and the leadership of Major R.S. (Lally) Virk in fostering Indo-Czech collaborations."

Tournament Highlights

The 32nd Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2026 will feature:

* Leading amateur and elite women golfers from across India

* Highly competitive stroke-play formats

* Special categories for senior golfers and emerging young talent

* A challenging multi-day competition testing precision, endurance, and strategy

* Opportunities for talent development and national ranking exposure

The tournament will be contested on Chandigarh Golf Club's acclaimed championship course, renowned for its immaculate fairways, demanding layout, and world-class course maintenance. The Club's reputation as host of prestigious competitions, including major national amateur championships, makes it an ideal venue for an event of this stature.

The Championship follows an exciting season of competitive golf at Chandigarh Golf Club, highlighted by the successful Chandigarh Golf League, which witnessed intense competition, dramatic finishes, and exceptional performances from teams across the league.

Major R.S. (Lally) Virk, President, Chandigarh Golf Club, said: "The Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship celebrates the growing stature of women's golf in the region. Chandigarh Golf Club has always been committed to developing talent and providing a world-class competitive platform. Our emerging relationship with Czech Tourism and Budějovický Budvar opens exciting possibilities for international collaboration in sports, tourism, and cultural exchange. Together, we look forward to supporting the next generation of golfing talent."

The 32nd Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2026 promises to be a landmark event on Punjab's sporting calendar, reinforcing Chandigarh Golf Club's enduring tradition of excellence while promoting women's golf, international partnerships, and sporting development in the region.

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