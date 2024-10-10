D2C Insider launches Cohort-3 of Elevate Growth Accelerator for Early-Stage D2C Brands with upto 1cr in seed funding

PRNewswire Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 10: D2C Insider, India's leading D2C community with over 10,000 founders as it's members, launched the third cohort of its flagship Elevate Program. This investment-backed growth accelerator is designed for early-stage consumer brands with up to Rs25 lakh monthly revenue looking to scale fast and raise institutional capital. The program offers a structured 12-week hybrid bootcamp, with guidance from 25+ industry leaders like Aditya Sharma (The Souled Store), Karthik Reddy (Blume Ventures), and Gaurav Khatri (Noise) among others, who will share best practices and mentorship. More details here - https://elevate.d2cinsider.com Participants get access to structured playbooks, networks, and opportunities for capital investment. The program kicks off with an in-person meet and concludes with a Demo Day, where brands can pitch live to top VC's and angel investors in the ecosystem and secure up to Rs1 crore in seed funding through D2C Insider Angels, a community-powered angel fund supported by top founders from the D2C community. https://angels.d2cinsider.com

Applications for Cohort 3 will close by the end of October, with the program starting on November 15. Apply Here: https://d2ci.co/elevate_registration

Program highlights for participating brands:

1. Live Sessions: 20+ Live sessions across 17 modules spread over 12 weeks.

2. Mentorship: Access to industry leaders with one:one mentorship sessions.

3. Peer Networking: Opportunities to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

4. Rewards Credits: Over Rs25 lakh worth of credits from top enablers and service providers, including Gokwik, CRED, Shiprocket, WebEngage, AWS, Unicommerce, Contlo, and more.

5. Funding opportunity: the chance to secure up to Rs1 crore in seed funding.

Abhishek Shah, Founder of D2C Insider: "D2C Insider has evolved into a community of over 10,000 members in the past 5 years, with leading brand founders and investors. Our mission is to take Indian consumer brands global by providing access to opportunities, curated mentorship, knowledge, and capital. I'm excited to see the impact Cohort 3 will make on emerging brands."

Divanshee Jindal, Founder of The Solved Skin: "I found the Elevate program to be very valuable as a new entrepreneur. It allowed us to learn directly from top founders on some things they are amazing at - Saloni of Traya on how to go about building content strategy, Aneesh Sheth on consumer insights, Mohit Sadani on building a brand, Rishubh on winning with performance marketing, and so many more, along with constant support from Abhishek Shah. We also learned from investors and got to understand what they are looking for, got exposure to pitch to the top funds in the country, and eventually helped me find mentors like Kanwaljit Singh, raise funding from fireside ventures along with commitment from D2C Insider Angels, need I say more."

Soumya Kant, Founder of Clovia: "I wish we had something as good as Elevate by D2C Insider. Building a business from scratch, you need all the help and guidance, and it's amazing to see a group of founders come together to pass it on. I loved being a speaker in cohort 1. Their energy is infectious, and I felt like I would learn from them just as much."

Cohort 1 and 2 received overwhelming responses, with 30 startups selected from over 500+ applications. Cohort 1 concluded on 11th May with Mary Kom as chief guest, where the top 3 pitch winners secured seed funding commitments from D2C Insider Angels judged by a prominent jury of VC's like Blume Ventures, Fireside Ventures, and Titan Capital. Brands like Arata, Fflirty Go, Shararat, Aadil Qadri, Assembly, The Solved Skin, Orimmii Skincare, Hemptyful, Magre, The Love Project, and Be Nutri Ninja participated, with many making it to Shark Tank-3 and securing larger seed funding from investors like Fireside Ventures, Titan Capital, and Prath Ventures. Cohort 2 is in-process, with Demo Day scheduled on 19th October at Gurgaon.

About D2C Insider:

Founded in 2019 by a group of industry leaders as it's founding members, D2C Insider has been a key player in the evolution of India's D2C ecosystem, supporting over 10,000 members, including top brand founders, enablers, and investors. The community is dedicated to accelerating the growth of Indian consumer brands through mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and capital investment. Join the community via - https://d2ci.co/registration

