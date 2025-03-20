Dabur Red Paste launches campaign to raises awareness on fluoride health risks on World Oral Health Day

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 20: Dabur Red Paste, the Ayurvedic toothpaste brand launches 'Switch To Fluoride Free' campaign on World Oral Health Day. The month-long campaign aims to start a dialogue and sensitize the Indian population about the adverse effects of consuming further fluoride through toothpastes in Fluoride endemic regions of India.

The campaign is travelling to multi-cities to start a nationwide dialogue on oral health care and the ingredients we often tend to ignore while using oral care products. The campaign will highlight the real truth behind how and why fluoride became a 'hero' in the oral care industry and bust myths on what it actually entails.

Dabur India has a long history of producing fluoride free toothpastes and using ayurvedic natural ingredients promoting healthy lifestyle. The fluoride free movement is advocating for safer, natural alternatives that provide effective oral hygiene without the health risks of fluoride.

Fluoride has long been added to toothpaste as a cavity-fighting ingredient. However, recent studies have raised concerns about fluoride health risks, particularly its impact on children and long-term exposure effects through drinking water and other sources. Research shows that high fluoride intake is linked to skeletal fluorosis, thyroid dysfunction, brittle bones, and cognitive decline in children. In fact, research suggests that fluoride levels above 1.5 mg/L in drinking water can contribute to lower IQ in children. Hence the need for fluoride-free toothpaste is growing rapidly.

Despite being marketed as essential for oral care, fluoride can accumulate in the body over time. Even with thorough rinsing, traces of fluoride can be absorbed, and the fluoride from other sources may lead to potential health complications affecting the bones, liver, kidneys, and mental health. Given these concerns, the shift towards fluoride-free oral care is gaining momentum worldwide.

Mr. Abhishek Jugran, Executive Vice President-Marketing (EVP), Dabur India Limited said, "With this campaign we aim to drive awareness towards a crucial but often times concealed issue. Our goal is to ensure that consumers make informed choices for themselves that will automatically lead to a healthy population. We are also aiming to shake up traditional marketing beliefs with this campaign. Everything that works for the international market isn't in the best interest of Indian Markets. Our products are centered around effortlessly plugging in the need gaps in Indian markets with Natural Ingredients that have been tried and tested over years. Our call out to our consumers is simple. Read up, research and make independent informed choices."

Most Fluoridated toothpastes come with a warning "Contains Added Fluoride". Fluoride Free toothpastes do not have this warning label. A great alternative is Dabur fluoride-free toothpaste, which is India's No.1 Ayurvedic toothpaste. It contains 13+ natural ingredients, including Pudina, Lavang, Shunthi, Tomar, and Karpura, all known for their oral health benefits. This natural ingredients toothpaste works to keep your teeth strong, prevent cavities, and ensure fresh breath--without the fluoride side effects. Do check out Dabur fluoride free toothpaste reviews to know more from our users.

Health benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste:

* Prevent plaque buildup

* Keep gums healthy

* Freshen breath naturally

* Protect enamel and strengthen teeth without harsh chemicals

* Protect your teeth against germs

Choosing a fluoride-free toothpaste for kids is especially important to protect their developing teeth and overall health. Since children are more prone to swallowing toothpaste, using a safe toothpaste for kids like Dabur Red Paste Ensures they avoid unnecessary fluoride exposure.

The Best Fluoride-Free Toothpaste in India

When looking for the best fluoride-free toothpaste for sensitive teeth, kids, and adults, it's essential to choose one that is clinically tested and trusted. Dabur Red Paste is an excellent choice as it offers 7 clinically proven oral care benefitsand is even recommended by the Indian Dental Association. Its powerful Ayurvedic formulation makes it a natural toothpaste that is safe for kids, adults, and individuals with sensitive teeth. If you're looking for Fluoride free toothpaste for children check out our range formulated specially to aid oral Health for kids.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any step.

