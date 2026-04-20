Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Opens New Workshop in Silchar, Assam Driving Deeper Accessibility in the Northeast

VMPL

Silchar/Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 20: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, today announced the inauguration of a new BharatBenz service centre in the Northeast region. The new workshop in Silchar, Assam will be operated by PPS Trucking - part of one of the country's most widely spread automobile conglomerates. This expansion underscores BharatBenz's and PPS Trucking's continued commitment to deepening service accessibility in high-potential markets with significant commercial vehicle movement.

Strategically located on the Silchar Bypass at Ram Nagar near ISBT (NH 37), the new 30,000 sq. ft. facility features eight fully equipped service bays, with an annual servicing capacity of up to 3,000 vehicles. The workshop is equipped with advanced diagnostic systems, modern tools, and genuine BharatBenz spare parts to ensure efficient turnaround times and reliable maintenance support. Customers will also benefit from 24x7 roadside assistance, through a fleet of mobile service vans, ensuring prompt on-road support and enhanced vehicle uptime.

The Silchar workshop will cater to vehicles operating along key corridors connecting Assam to the states of Mizoram and Manipur, strengthening service support across this critical logistics belt. The region is witnessing increasing commercial vehicle activity driven by infrastructure upgrades in the Barak Valley, road development initiatives under the Asom Mala 3.0 programme, and industrial demand linked to limestone deposits in the North Cachar Hills (Dima Hasao district), which support cement production in Assam. With this expansion, BharatBenz and PPS Trucking aim to further enhance network strength, service proximity, spare parts availability, and overall fleet uptime, reinforcing their long-term growth strategy in the Northeast market.

Commenting on the expansion and significant partnership, Rajiv Chaturvedi, President & Chief Business Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, "Fleet operators in the Northeast face some of the most demanding route conditions in the country, and they deserve after-sales support that matches that reality. With PPS Trucking, we've built a facility in Silchar that puts genuine service capability within reach - advanced diagnostics, trained technicians, round-the-clock roadside support. At BharatBenz, proximity to the customer is not just a metric; it's the measure of how seriously we take the ownership experience."."

Speaking on the inauguration of the new service touchpoint operated by PPS Trucking, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Trucking, said, "As one of BharatBenz's largest partners, we share a commitment to customer-centricity, expanded presence and market reach, and improved total cost of ownership. The Silchar facility strengthens our footprint at a key junction in the Northeast corridor, connecting Assam with Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. With this strategic addition, we aim to enhance service accessibility, improve turnaround times, and increase uptime for our customers, thereby driving greater customer profitability in this critical logistics region."

Designed with a strong focus on driver well-being and operational efficiency, the workshop features dedicated rest areas and customer-centric amenities to enhance the overall service experience. The facility will be operated by a team of 35 trained and certified technicians, reinforcing PPS Trucking's commitment to delivering superior service quality and maximizing uptime for BharatBenz vehicles.

After-sales excellence remains a cornerstone of the collaboration between BharatBenz and PPS Trucking. The service centre will provide comprehensive maintenance and repair solutions for BharatBenz trucks and buses, including preventive maintenance programmes, scheduled servicing, on-site support, and express service options ensuring minimal operational disruption for customers. Backed by a robust regional spare parts inventory, the network is designed to enable faster turnaround times, reduce vehicle downtime, and enhance overall fleet productivity.

Media Contact:

Shina Satyapal: shina.satyapal@daimlertruck.com

Bhargav T S: bhargav.t_s@daimlertruck.com

Vishal Thapa: Vishal.Thapa@ppsmotors.in

For further information:

https://dicv.daimlertruck.com/ and https://www.bharatbenz.com/

Daimler Truck at a glance

Daimler Truck is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, operating 35 main locations and employing roughly 100,000 people worldwide. With 130 years of heritage -- dating back to the invention of the first trucks and buses -- Daimler Truck remains committed to a clear purpose: supporting all who keep the world moving. Together with its global partners, the company is shaping the future of transportation with the ambition to be the industry's leading truck and bus manufacturer. Daimler Truck focuses on delivering sustainable, regulation-compliant transport solutions that enable our customers to succeed in their respective markets. The company operates through four key segments: Trucks North America (Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses), Mercedes-Benz Trucks (including BharatBenz), Daimler Buses (Mercedes-Benz and Setra) and Daimler Truck Financial Services. Daimler Truck's portfolio includes light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks for long-haul, distribution, construction, vocational and defense applications. In the bus segment, the company offers city buses, school buses, coaches and bus chassis. In addition to vehicle sales, Daimler Truck also offers financing products, after-sales services, digital and connectivity solutions.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. at a glance

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Germany, is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in India with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz. DICV produces and sells trucks from 10 to 55 tons, as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches, and bus chassis. DICV's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai spread over 400 acres (160 hectares) including a highly modern test track and is home to the company's headquarters, R & D, and training operations. With one global quality standard, it also produces Daimler Trucks' brands of Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner. Products and parts are exported to more than 60 markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. DICV represents an overall investment of more than INR 9,560 crores.

PPS Trucking at a glance:

PPS Trucking is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Trucking provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

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