Danube Properties Taps Indian Market with 1% Payment Plan for INR 5400 Crores Project Diamondz

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 23: Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is all set to tap in the Indian market with its special 1% monthly payment plan for its newly launched project 'Diamondz' with development value of INR 5400 crores. With prime location of Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai, this iconic 65-storeyed skyscraper is Danube Properties' 15th project launched in the last 24 months - reinforcing the developer's reputation as the fastest-growing real estate leader in the region.

Apartments in Diamondz starting at INR 2.5 crores will be fully furnished and will come with more than 40+ facilities and amenities including a health club, swimming pools, jogging track, sports arena, working space, business centre, meeting place, tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track, doctors on call including a gym with Being Strong fitness equipment by Salman Khan exclusively for residents which otherwise is a paid for facility.

Diamondz is a first destination to have gym equipped with Salman Khan's Being Strong Fitness Equipment and the recent grand launch ceremony of this gym was attended by Salman Khan along with other key dignitaries of UAE.

Commenting on the remarkable launch of Diamondz, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group shared, "With every project, we challenge ourselves to increase the facilities and amenities so that the home buyers get a better value for every square foot, or every penny spent - be it the introduction of a doctor/ nanny on call or extra space for work from home to maintain perfect work-life balance. Keeping in mind the need of the hour for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and workout with a correct set of equipment, we are equally delighted to have associated with Salman Khan's Being Strong Equipment for its first-ever gym in our most luxurious project-Diamondz."

Bollywood star Salman Khan who enjoys a fan following of billions globally added, "I am personally very happy to launch the first gym in Dubai with Being Strong equipment at the Diamondz by Danube project. This explains the importance of quality workout and a healthy lifestyle. Our state-of-the-art range of equipment will bring out the importance of quality and modern fitness in the fast-moving life of Dubai."

Danube Properties maintains a policy of launching one project at a time, selling out, put it under tendering and construction, before launching the next project. This helps the developer to focus on all aspects of the development cycle - launch, sell-out, collect down-payment, appoint a contractor, and deliver on time to happy customers.

"This policy has helped us to focus on the development of each project and ensure timely delivery of each project - so that the customers remain happy," Rizwan Sajan said. "With our 1 percent payment plan, home buyers usually receive the keys after paying around 60 per cent of the project and keep on paying the balance 40 per cent in 40 monthly instalments - making home acquisition less painful - and increasing Return on Investment."

Owing to this policy, Danube Properties is known for the timely delivery of their projects. Currently, Opalz by Danube is at the handover stage, and Pearlz, Gemz, and Petalz, projects are running ahead of schedule by 8 months, 6 months, and 5 months respectively.

Danube Properties Dubai is a leading property developer in the UAE. With timely delivery and unparalleled quality, Danube Properties has become synonymous with owning a home in Dubai.

Danube Properties is a part of the Danube Group, which has been responsible for building the foundation of Dubai since 1993. Danube Properties made its foray into the real estate market in June 2014. Since then, it continued to expand its development portfolio by launching Glitz Residence 1, 2, 3, Starz, Glamz, Miraclz, Resortz, Bayz, Jewelz, Elz, Lawnz, Wavez, Olivz, Skyz, Pearlz, Gemz, Opalz, Petalz, Elitz 1, Viewz, Fashionz, Elitz 2, Elitz 3, and Oceanz, Eleganz, Sportz, Bayz101 and Diamondz.

The company has a development portfolio of 17,453 units, with a combined value exceeding Dh 20 billion. For additional information on Danube Properties, visit www.danubeproperties.ae.

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home decor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, a UAE-based entrepreneur, Danube Group reported an annual turnover exceeding US$2 billion in 2022. Danube Group stands tall with several verticals that include Danube Building Materials, Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Sports World, Alucopanel Middle East, Danube Hospitality Solutions, Starz Media (Filmfare), American Aesthetic Center, Casa Milano, and others. Danube Group employs more than 4,500 people across the GCC and India, representing 44 nationalities.

For more information, please visit website danubeproperties.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)