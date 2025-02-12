Dave & Buster's Grand Opening in Bengaluru: A Night of Fun, Food, and Entertainment

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: Dave & Buster's, America's favorite entertainment and dining destination, held its grand opening party at Bengaluru, offering an unforgettable evening packed with thrilling arcade games, bowling, delicious food and drinks, and vibrant social experiences. The celebration was graced by a distinguished presence, including Sushil Mantri, Chairman of Mantri Developers, Rajesh Malpani, Chairman - Malpani Group alongside other prominent dignitaries and popular influencers.

Guests enjoyed a thrilling range of activities, from exciting arcade games to competitive bowling in a vibrant setting. The event came alive with live music, setting the mood for a night full of energy and fun. As the evening progressed, a dynamic late-night DJ performance took the celebration to new heights. The grand opening was a perfect blend of entertainment, music, and memorable moments.

"The opening of Dave & Buster's in Bengaluru is our first monumental step towards providing top-notch entertainment, combining fun, food, and games under one roof to a country that welcomes diverse social experiences, " said Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development, at Dave & Buster's. Sushil Mantri, Chairman of Mantri Developers, also delivered a heartwarming speech, congratulating Dave & Buster's for bringing a new level of entertainment to Bengaluru and highlighting the importance of such ventures in driving the city's economy forward.

Shreya Malpani, Director of the Malpani Group, also added, "With Bangalore's thriving food and beverage culture, there is a growing demand for a place where friends and families can connect and have fun. Dave & Buster's perfectly fills this gap, offering a space for people of all ages to enjoy. We are also excited to expand across India, with plans to open 15 new locations, starting with the Mumbai store. The Bangalore opening marks the beginning of an exciting journey for both our companies."

Brought to India by Malpani Group, Dave & Buster's is America's ultimate entertainment hub designed to experience expansive gaming options, delicious bites, signature drinks, all under 27,000 sq ft store and changing the way entertainment is perceived in the country. The grand opening signifies Dave & Buster's commitment to bringing its unique brand of family-friendly fun and dining experiences to Bengaluru, promising an exciting addition to the city's entertainment landscape.

For more information on Dave & Buster's India visit www.daveandbustersindia.com.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of over 200 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's locations feature a unique combination of dining, games, and immersive entertainment, making it a global leader in the competitive socializing space.

The Malpani Group from Sangamner, India is a well-diversified business house with interests in renewable energy, FMCG products, real estate, hotels, and more. However, the group's success story goes beyond its diverse portfolio of businesses. Currently, the Malpani Group is one of the leading owners and operators of amusement and water parks in India. They operate India's largest theme and water park, Imagicaa, along with five other parks in India. Their amusement and water parks have become a popular destination for families, thrill-seekers, and tourists, offering a unique and immersive experience for all ages.

