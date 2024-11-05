Day 3 of 'Kaveri Meets Ganga': A spellbinding evening of cultural heritage and artistic brilliance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: The Ministry of Culture's Amrit Parampara series continued its captivating journey on the third day of the 'Kaveri Meets Ganga' festival. Held at Kartavya Path and CCRT Dwarka in Delhi,the event offered a powerful celebration of India's cultural diversity, highlighting traditional and folk arts in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture and Tourism, graced the event with his presence at Kartavya Path. At CCRT, Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum and Natural Gas, honored the gathering with his esteemed presence. Audiences were treated to mesmerizing performances that brought alive the essence of unity in diversity.

This festival series, jointly organized by the Ministry's autonomous institutions--Sangeet Natak Akademi, Kalakshetra, and CCRT--brings together the best of South Indian music and dance to North India, while also celebrating artistic traditions from the North. The 'Kaveri Meets Ganga' program, held from 2nd to 5th November 2024, draws inspiration from Chennai's reveredMargazhi Festival, reflecting the diversity of Indian culture through a tribute to its traditional and folk arts.

The Ministry of Culture is honored to present this series with a focus on reviving traditional art forms, particularly those that are fading. Through the innovative use of immersive technology and modern presentation, Amrit Parampara seeks to create memorable experiences that celebrate India's artistic heritage and embody Sardar Patel's vision of unity in diversity. The two-year commemoration of Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary adds a layer of national pride to the celebrations, connecting his legacy with the festival's message of unity.

The third day of the festival continued the celebration with a remarkable lineup of performances, each one a testament to the richness of India's cultural traditions.

At Kartavya Path, the evening began at 5:30 pm with a dynamic Panchavadyam performance, embodying the vibrant musical traditions of Kerala. This was followed by an entrancing Hindustani flute performance by Rakesh Chaurasia from Maharashtra at 6:00 pm, whose melodies evoked the deep cultural roots of the art form. The rhythm of the evening grew with a stirring violin recital by Kumaresh Rajagopalan from Karnataka at 7:00 pm, whose performance captivated the audience with its emotional depth and technical finesse. The evening concluded with an enchanting Kathak dance performance by Kathak Kendra and the traditional Dance Ensemble from Team Soch (Delhi) at 8:00 pm, which seamlessly blended grace and storytelling, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.

Simultaneously, at CCRT Dwarka, the evening commenced at 6:00 pm with a soulful vocal performance by Sudha Raghuraman from Delhi, who brought the audience into a tranquil and reflective space with her mastery of Indian traditional music. This was followed at 7:00 pm by a spellbinding Hindustani vocal recital by JayateerthMevundifrom Karnataka, whose powerful voice resonated with the rich heritage of Hindustani classical music. The performances at CCRT culminated with a vibrant folk presentation by PerumanoorNerarivu from Kerala at 7:30 pm, infusing the atmosphere with the irresistible energy of Kerala's folk traditions.

Amrit Parampara continues to provide audiences from Delhi with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in India's diverse cultural landscape. By bringing together artists from across the country, the festival creates an environment of unity and mutual appreciation for India's traditional arts. As the 'Kaveri Meets Ganga' festival will continue on its fourth and final day tomorrow, promising yet another enchanting evening of India's artistic traditions, the audience can look forward to another unforgettable journey. Stay tuned for more updates.

