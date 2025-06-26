DBS Bank Leads Maiden Green Finance Facility of USD80 Million for Aseem Infrastructure Finance

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: DBS Bank announced the completion of Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited's (AIFL) first External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) and green loan of USD80 million. AIFL is an RBI registered NBFC - IFC (Non-Banking Finance Company - Infrastructure Finance Company), backed by NIIF (sovereign-linked alternative asset manager anchored by the Government of India), that provides focused and customised financial solutions to the infrastructure sector, including funding the development of clean energy projects. DBS Bank Ltd. led the transaction as the sole mandated lead arranger through its IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in GIFT City.*

As one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, India's energy demand is expected to increase significantly over the next decade, driven by rising urbanisation and industrial development. Renewable energy has been contributing an increasing share in the power mix, with installed capacity at ~ 220.10 GW as of March 31, 2025 (Ministry of New and Renewable Energy), in keeping with the national target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. With a vision to create a climate positive world, AIFL plays a key role as a credit institution, with funding solutions that are not mere financial transactions, but building blocks for a sustainable future.

As the sole sustainability coordinator of this USD 80 million transaction supporting renewable energy projects in India, DBS Bank Ltd. provided structuring support grounded in internationally recognised sustainable finance principles. In 2024, Global Finance named DBS the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance - India, further underscoring the bank's broader commitment to responsible banking.

Managing Director and CEO of DBS Bank India Ltd., Rajat Verma, commented on the deal, saying, "This maiden green loan is a milestone for AIFL, and DBS is proud to be a trusted partner in their journey as they support India's transition to a decarbonised future."

Virender Pankaj, CEO at Aseem Infrastructure Finance, said, "This maiden ECB transaction represents a pivotal step in our mission to drive sustainable development by harmonising economic growth with environmental responsibility. Facilitated by DBS Bank Ltd., this loan empowers us to channel investments into Renewable Energy projects, catalysing climate-positive infrastructure across India. It sets a lasting benchmark for eco-conscious infrastructure development. We are delighted to partner with DBS, whose global expertise and commitment to sustainable finance perfectly aligns with our vision for responsible, impact-driven infrastructure lending."

DBS has been named 'Safest Bank in Asia' by Global Finance for 16 consecutive years since 2009. In 2025, DBS Bank India was recognised as the Best Bank for Corporate Banking and Best Bank for Corporate Cash Management in India by CRISIL - Coalition Greenwich. The bank combines a strong global lineage with a deep understanding of the Indian market to offer a full range of institutional banking, SME and retail banking services.

* DBS Bank Ltd. opened an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, in 2023.

