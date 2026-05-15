DCDC Kidney Care Sets Global Benchmark with AACI Accreditation for Badarpur Dialysis Centre

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 15: DCDC Kidney Care announced that its Badarpur Centre in Delhi has become the first standalone dialysis centre globally to receive accreditation from the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI) under the AACI Standards Version 6.0 framework. Operational since July 2025, the centre currently serves nearly 70 active patients and conducts approximately 500-550 dialysis sessions every month.

The accreditation was awarded following a comprehensive evaluation of the centre's clinical protocols, patient safety standards, infection prevention and control measures, dialysis care processes, staff competency, quality management systems, operational workflows, and continuous quality improvement mechanisms. The recognition highlights DCDC Kidney Care's commitment to delivering internationally benchmarked renal care through advanced dialysis technology, standardized treatment protocols, and a strong patient-centric approach.

Aseem Garg, Founder, DCDC Kidney Care, said, "This achievement is a proud milestone not only for DCDC Kidney Care but also for India's standalone dialysis ecosystem. "It reflects our unwavering commitment towards clinical excellence, patient safety, and globally benchmarked quality care. We remain focused on expanding access to affordable, high-quality dialysis services through technology integration, workforce development, and our growing network across India. This recognition supports our long-term goal of bolstering the nation's dialysis infrastructure via workforce development, technological integration, quality-driven systems, and scalable service delivery models. As we continue to raise standards for patient experience, safety, and infection control throughout our network, we are dedicated to broadening our reach through both public-private partnerships and freestanding centers."

This global AACI accreditation for the Badarpur centre reinforces DCDC Kidney Care's position as one of India's leading dialysis networks and underscores its role in making advanced, affordable renal care accessible across the country. Building on its expanding footprint of centres operated through both standalone clinics and public-private partnerships, DCDC Kidney Care will continue to invest in technology, training, and quality systems that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the overall experience for patients and their families.

Through its growing network of facilities, technology-enabled monitoring systems, and organized worker training programs, the company has consistently concentrated on enhancing accessibility to reasonably priced dialysis care throughout the years, that offers both enhanced patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

About DCDC Health Services Pvt. Ltd. (DCDC)

DCDC is a leading operator of dialysis centers across India, working through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models with state governments to provide treatment for economically disadvantaged populations. With over 250 centers nationwide -- including PPP clinics, standalone centers, and units within private hospitals -- DCDC continues to expand its reach every year.

A pioneer in quality dialysis delivery, DCDC is India's first organization to receive NABH accreditation for both standalone and PPP dialysis centers, reaffirming its commitment to safe, accessible, and patient-centric care.

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