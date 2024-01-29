DCPL T20 UAE: A Landmark Cricket Tournament Led by Filmmaker-Entrepreneur, Rajesh Vijayakumar, CEO of JOZH UNIVERSE

SRV Media

Sharjah [UAE], January 29: In an exciting development for the world of cricket, particularly support for Differently-Abled Cricketers around the globe, the upcoming DCPL T20 (Disability Cricket Premier League T20) Tournament is poised to make a significant mark in the sports arena in Q2 2024. Under the strategic and visionary leadership of Rajesh Vijayakumar, an accomplished filmmaker, entrepreneur, and the dynamic CEO of JOZH UNIVERSE, the tournament is set to be held at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

JOZH UNIVERSE is a pioneering sports management firm, excelling in disability cricket and expanding into a global force across sports, entertainment, and talent management. It is committed to nurturing diverse athletic talent and fostering an inclusive sports community. The focus spans state-of-the-art training facilities, robust sponsorship programs, and impactful celebrity events.

Rajesh Vijayakumar., who also serves as the Director International Affairs of Cricket Operation of DCCBI (Divyang Cricket Control Board of India), brings his extensive experience and passion for sports to the forefront of this prestigious event.

The DCPL T20 is not just another cricket tournament; it's envisioned as a global festival that celebrates the skill and spirit of cricket, bringing together players and fans from diverse nations. This landmark event, showcasing the unifying power of sports, is expected to be an iconic chapter in the annals of cricket history. It's a platform where Differently-Abled Cricketers around the globe can demonstrate their prowess and where the spirit of sportsmanship shines bright.

In a significant moment for the DCPL T20, Rajesh Vijayakumar, the accomplished filmmaker, entrepreneur, and CEO of JOZH UNIVERSE, led the unveiling of the official logo of the DCPLT20 tournament during the AGM in Agra on December 24, 2023. This significant event was held in collaboration with Haroon Rasheed, General Secretary of DCCBI, Ghazal Khan, CEO of DCCBI, Ikrant Sharma, Chairman of DCCBI, and Dr. Bhagwan Talware, Vice President and Chairman of the National Tournament Committee of DCCBI. This event marked a significant milestone in the journey towards the tournament and was witnessed by over 3000 differently-abled cricket players of DCCBI and other esteemed board members.

The DCPL T20 aims to transcend the typical boundaries of sports events, creating a platform where differently-abled athletes are not just participants but stars in their own right. The tournament, under Vijayakumar's stewardship, is a testament to his commitment to inclusivity and diversity in sports. His leadership is a beacon of hope and inspiration for many aspiring athletes and sports enthusiasts.

In addition to the DCPL T20, JOZH UNIVERSE presents the JOZH MARATHON, scheduled for March 3rd, 2024. This marathon, themed "Support Differently-Abled Cricketers Around the Globe," echoes the ethos of JOZH UNIVERSE in promoting inclusivity and recognition for differently-abled athletes. The marathon, set in the vibrant cityscape, is expected to draw participants from various parts of the city and beyond, with each step taken by the runners symbolizing their support for this noble cause.

Alongside these sporting events, exciting additional activities include a press conference in Delhi, a grand audio launch event featuring a unique fusion of Tamil and Arabic music, a reality TV show offering insights into the lives of DCPL T20 captains and players, celebrity wishes, and interviews with the families of DCPL T20 players. Special events include a film capturing the red carpet flight on board event at Chennai Airport, showcasing the warm welcome extended to the players.

The synergy between the DCPL T20 and the JOZH MARATHON reflects the commitment of Rajesh Vijayakumar and JOZH UNIVERSE to promote inclusivity and empowerment within the world of sports. These events are not just about competition but also about the celebration of human spirit and potential.

As the countdown begins for the DCPL T20, cricket enthusiasts, sports fans, and supporters of Differently-Abled Cricketers around the globe eagerly await the commencement of this groundbreaking tournament. The Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, UAE, is poised to become the epicenter of inspiration and sporting excellence, where records will be broken, friendships forged, and dreams realized.

For more information on the DCPL T20 and the JOZH MARATHON, please visit the official website at www.jozhuniverse.ae

