PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: De Beers Group unveiled Namibia's 176 carat natural diamond Owishi at The People's House: A White House Experience, the museum of the White House Historical Association. The event celebrated the enduring friendship between the United States and Namibia and highlighted the role natural diamonds play in supporting jobs, conservation and shared prosperity in Namibia. The unveiling comes as the United States commemorates the 250th anniversary of its founding. At 176 carats, Owishi serves as a symbolic link to the spirit of 1776 and the enduring ties between the two nations.

Hosted by De Beers Group and Grandview Klein Diamond Group, the reception brought together government, business and cultural leaders, including U.S. Ambassador to Namibia John Giordano; His Excellency Wilbard M. Hellao, Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia; and former Miss Universe Michelle McLean. The unveiling marks the next chapter in Owishi's journey across the United States, showcasing both a remarkable diamond and the positive impact natural diamonds create for Namibia and its people.

Owishi's story began long before it was found. Like all natural diamonds, it formed billions of years ago. Deep within the Earth, it was carried to the surface by volcanic eruptions and later released from ancient kimberlite through erosion. Swept into the Orange River, Southern Africa's great waterway, the diamond travelled hundreds of kilometres towards the Atlantic Ocean. Ocean currents then scattered these exceptional stones along Namibia's desert coastline. Over generations, they have become woven into Namibia's identity, inspiring stories and legends about the treasures found where the desert meets the sea. Owishi's name continues that tradition.

Recovered at Namdeb's Southern Coastal Mine in Oranjemund, Owishi is the largest diamond of its kind discovered at the mine in more than two decades. It is an exceptional example of Namibia's natural heritage and the enduring value of its diamond resources. Namdeb forms part of the 50:50 partnership between the Government of the Republic of Namibia and De Beers Group. On 30 September, Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, officially named the diamond during a ceremony in Windhoek. The name 'Owishi' draws inspiration from a rare type of honey found beneath the ground in Namibia, reflecting the country's rich natural heritage and the rarity of the diamond itself.

Following its US tour, Owishi will return to Namibia to be polished at the Grandview Klein Diamond factory by Namibian artisans with more than two decades of manufacturing expertise. As it progresses from rough stone to polished gem, its journey will highlight the enduring value natural diamonds create for producing countries and the communities connected to them.

Owishi's journey also brings to life the promise of ORIGIN De Beers Group. Today, people increasingly want to know where the things they cherish come from. It is the same curiosity that has led millions to explore their own roots through DNA testing. For a diamond, so often chosen to mark the beginning of a new chapter in life, that question carries a special meaning.

ORIGIN answers it. In store, customers are welcomed into an immersive digital experience. By scanning their diamond's QR code, they discover the country where it was born, from Botswana and Namibia to South Africa, Sierra Leone and Canada. They also learn its age, its rarity and the lasting impact it is helping to create for communities and nature. Powered by Tracr, every ORIGIN diamond is natural and traceable to its source. Like Owishi, each one has its own unique story, and it becomes part of the wearer's own.

Diamonds have been part of the Namibia's economy since 1908, and Namdeb Holdings remains the country's largest taxpayer. In 2025, De Beers Group's taxes and economic contribution in Namibia totalled US$431 million, and its operations supported a workforce of 3,624 people. Beyond jobs and revenues, natural diamonds have helped more than 1,100 women through an entrepreneurship programme developed in partnership with UN Women and Namibia's Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare. They also continue to support conservation initiatives, including almost three decades of brown hyena research along Namibia's coast*.

U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, John Giordano, said, "The Owishi Diamond demonstrates how Namibia's extraordinary natural resources, combined with private enterprise and commercial partnerships, can create economic opportunity and deliver lasting benefits for both our nations."

His Excellency Wilbard M. Hellao, Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia, said, "Every sourced Namibian diamond purchased represents more than a beautiful piece of jewellery. Behind it are people, an expression of love and affection, livelihoods, skills and communities whose work contributes to its journey. Owishi is not simply an extraordinary diamond , it is a symbol of Namibia's natural wealth, national pride and determination to create opportunities for generations to come".

Lynn Serfaty, General Manager, Natural Diamonds, said, "Every natural diamond carries a story, and Owishi's is one of remarkable rarity and of the positive impact natural diamonds have on Namibia. ORIGIN De Beers Group brings those stories to light, revealing where each diamond comes from, what makes it rare, and the difference it can make to the communities along the way. Owishi shows, on an extraordinary scale, what that journey means for Namibia and its people"

At the naming ceremony in Windhoek, President Nandi-Ndaitwah said, "May this discovery renew our commitment to ensuring that the wealth beneath our soil becomes a source of shared prosperity for all Namibians."

*Source: De Beers Group 2025 Sustainability Report

About Diamond Desirability at De Beers Group

For almost a century, De Beers Group has played a significant role in supporting consumer appreciation and demand for natural diamonds. Today, its Diamond Desirability approach is focused on strengthening the long-term relevance, differentiation and value of natural diamonds for current and future generations of consumers.

Drawing on its position across the natural diamond value chain, De Beers works with producer countries, customers, retailers and industry partners to support consumer confidence in and demand for natural diamonds. This approach includes initiatives such as A Diamond Is Forever, which highlights the unique qualities and enduring appeal of natural diamonds through cultural, educational and consumer engagement programmes, alongside campaigns such as Desert Diamonds.

De Beers has also long championed the connection between natural diamonds, craftsmanship, art and culture. Building on a heritage that includes Coco Chanel's Bijoux de Diamants exhibition in 1932, collaborations with artists such as Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí, and more recent partnerships with organisations including Homo Faber and Frieze Masters, De Beers continues to support cultural initiatives that highlight the creativity, craftsmanship and enduring significance of natural diamonds.

For further information, visit A Diamond Is Forever at https://adiamondisforever.com/.

About Grandview Klein

Grandview Klein is New York-headquartered, fourth-generation family-owned global diamantaire with more than 70 years of heritage. A De Beers triple Sightholder, with sights and manufacturing operations in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

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