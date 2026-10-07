De Beers India Introduces 'Love, From Hubby', A New Ritual for a Second Season of Love

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: There are moments in a marriage that are celebrated with great fanfare: the wedding, anniversaries and the arrival of children. But there is one deeply personal chapter that often passes quietly. The time when children leave home and couples find themselves with more time, space and freedom to rediscover life together.

De Beers India is giving this moment a new name and a new ritual with 'Love, From Hubby', an invitation to celebrate the next phase of a couple's journey, when life begins to make room for them once again. At the heart of the campaign is an exclusive collection of one-carat natural diamond solitaire rings, created as a meaningful gift from husbands to their wives to mark this transition.

The idea reflects a quiet evolution taking place in affluent Indian households. As children move away for education and careers, couples enter a phase of life with greater time, space and financial confidence to invest in each other. 'Love, From Hubby' reframes the so-called empty nest as an opportunity to put the couple back at the centre of their lives, to make plans together, rediscover shared interests, travel, create new memories and celebrate the relationship beyond their roles as parents.

"This idea came from what we see in real Indian homes. Couples spend years putting everyone else first and rarely are they reminded that there is a beautiful next chapter that belongs to them. With 'Love, From Hubby', we want to celebrate the joy of choosing each other all over again, reminding couples that it is perfectly natural and wonderfully romantic, to fall in love with your partner anew. When love is real, it deserves something equally real to mark it. A natural diamond, formed by nature and made to endure, is an honest and meaningful expression of a love that continues to evolve," stated Toranj Mehta, Country Head, Category Marketing, De Beers India.

The timing of the campaign reflects a broader shift in the aspirations and priorities of affluent Indian households. The De Beers India Diamond Acquisition Study 2025 found that celebrating a relationship milestone and expressing love or commitment are among the leading reasons Indians purchase natural diamonds. This appetite for meaningful celebration is set to grow, with the number of Indian households earning above US$20,000 annually forecast to more than double, from 32 million in 2025 to 67 million by 2030.

The ritual comes to life through the Love, From Hubby Real Love Solitaire Collection, featuring one-carat natural diamond solitaires set in yellow, white and rose gold. Designed as a considered gift from husband to wife, the collection offers a contemporary take on the classic solitaire, giving couples a tangible way to mark this new phase and celebrate the life they have built together.

Love so real, only a real diamond will do. Available at natural diamond retail partner stores across the country, the collection brings this thought to life through diamonds created by nature and treasured for generations. For more information and store details, visit www.adiamondisforever.com.

To watch the story unfold on Instagram, visit @heerahaisadakeliye.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future - where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

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