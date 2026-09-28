Deakin University awards Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 50% Scholarships to 8 students across 4 HUBs in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 28: Deakin University, Australia, is proud to announce the Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 50% Scholarships 2026, recognising eight high-achieving students from across its four India HUB partners - Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Symbiosis International University (SIU), O.P. Jindal Global University and Chitkara University.

Two outstanding students from each HUB will receive a 50% contribution towards their Deakin tuition fees, recognising their academic excellence, leadership potential, achievements and ambition to make a meaningful difference. Six students have already been recognised, with two scholarships still to be awarded this year.

The scholarships reflect Deakin's commitment to its 'in India, with India, for India' approach to engagement, working with its India HUB ecosystem to create meaningful international pathways that connect strong academic foundations in India with globally connected education, networks and career opportunities.

For the recipients, the scholarship represents more than financial support. It is recognition of their journey, confidence in their potential and an opportunity to develop the global capabilities, connections and experiences needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "Our India HUB partnerships are about opening doors to a world of opportunity by giving students the ability to build on their education in India while accessing Deakin's global learning, industry and professional networks."

"These scholarships are an important part of that journey, recognising ambitious students and giving them the support and confidence to pursue their aspirations, embrace global opportunities and create impact in the world."

Ishan Attri, from Chitkara University, who will pursue the Master of Data Science (Professional), sees the scholarship as a significant step towards advancing his career in the data science industry, with Deakin's internationally recognised qualification opening pathways to senior roles and global opportunities.

For Parth Bhandari of Chitkara University, the scholarship brings him closer to his ambition of becoming a leader in cybersecurity with opportunities to build the skills, knowledge and global exposure at Deakin.

Aditi Raj, from O.P. Jindal Global University, sees the scholarship as recognition of her journey, giving her confidence to begin her education in a new country and experience a global learning environment.

For Alekhya Chaganti, of SIU, the scholarship is more than an award. It offers access to a global community and a launchpad for her ambitions.

Snigdha, from MAHE, sees the opportunity as a catalyst for personal and academic growth, empowering her to broaden her horizons and connect with an inspiring global community.

Deakin's India HUB strategy is built on developing deep, long-term partnerships with leading Indian institutions, creating integrated ecosystems that bring together education, research, industry engagement and student mobility. Through these partnerships, Deakin works with its HUB institutions to create diverse pathways including dual degrees, curriculum licensing, articulation pathways, integrated Masters, cotutelle programs, academic mobility and joint research opportunities.

At the heart of this strategy is an aim to create meaningful global pathways for India's brightest students. By building on the strong academic foundations students develop in India, the HUB model connects them to Deakin's international learning environment, global networks and industry opportunities.

To know more about Deakin HUBs in India, please visit Partnerships

About Deakin University:

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

To know more about Deakin University and its various initiatives as part of its 'in India, with India, for India' approach towards engagement, please visit Deakin South Asia partnerships and pathways | Deakin

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