Deakin University GIFT City Campus Welcomes Third Cohort, Reinforcing the Promise of India's International Education Vision

PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 9: Deakin University's GIFT City Campus, India, has welcomed its third cohort of students, marking another important milestone in the University's 32-year journey of engagement in India, with India, for India.

As India's first international university branch campus, Deakin has rapidly evolved from a pioneering initiative to a proven model of global education delivered locally. In just over two years, the campus has successfully welcomed three student cohorts, celebrated its first graduates, completed its inaugural placement cycle, and built a thriving ecosystem of more than 60 industry partners.

The latest cohort has joined Deakin's globally recognised postgraduate programmes in Business Analytics and Cyber Security, designed for India's rapidly growing digital economy. With equal representation of male and female students and enrolments from across the country, led by Gujarat, the cohort reflects growing trust in Deakin's GIFT City Campus and the increasing appeal of its innovative education model.

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "Welcoming our third cohort is much more than an enrolment milestone. It demonstrates that international education can successfully combine global quality with Indian relevance. That is the vision of NEP 2020, and the vision Deakin has been committed to delivering from day one."

"For over 32 years, Deakin has worked alongside India as a trusted education and knowledge partner. Today, our GIFT City Campus is helping build the future-ready talent and industry capability that will power India's knowledge economy."

Dr Deepak Bajaj, Academic and Campus Director, Deakin University GIFT City Campus, said: "As our campus continues to grow, so does the opportunity to shape the next generation of professionals for India's rapidly evolving knowledge economy. We warmly welcome our newest students and look forward to nurturing their potential through globally benchmarked education, immersive industry experiences and a collaborative learning environment that prepares them to create meaningful impact from day one."

Located in India's premier international financial and innovation hub, the GIFT City Campus offers students an industry-integrated learning experience that combines academic excellence with real-world exposure. Students engage directly with leading organisations through live projects, internships, masterclasses, mentoring opportunities and career-readiness initiatives.

Today, Deakin's industry network includes more than 60 organisations, among them National Australia Bank (NAB), HSBC, ANZ, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Macquarie, EY, BHP, ICICI Bank, India INX, Adani Group and Forensic CyberTech.

Every student currently undertakes live industry projects as part of their learning experience, while graduates from the inaugural cohort have already secured opportunities with leading Indian and multinational organisations. Several employers have also returned to recruit from subsequent cohorts, reflecting growing confidence in the talent emerging from the campus.

Sharing reflections after the industry orientation programme as part of the new student orientation, Diya Rajesh Jimuliya, a student of Master of Business Analytics, said, "It was an extremely motivating session. We got to know what skills would matter in the future. We came to know that we must remain agile and adapt to the changes every day while we learn how to control the controllables."

Industry leaders have also acknowledged the preparedness and awareness demonstrated by Deakin students.

Shefali Gaur, Technical Leader, IBM Service Engineering, Americas, who addressed students during orientation, said, "What stood out for me was that the students know what's happening in the industry, about disruption, AI and even ethical use of AI. That impressed me as much as their curiosity and willingness to engage. "

As India continues to open its higher education ecosystem to global participation, Deakin's GIFT City Campus serves as a strong example of how international universities can broaden access to world-class education while contributing directly to national priorities in workforce development, innovation and economic growth.

About Deakin University GIFT City Campus: Deakin University, ranked among the top 1% of global universities, made history as the first international university to establish a branch campus in India, with operations at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. Since welcoming its first cohort in July 2024, Deakin's campus has become a hub for academic excellence and industry-aligned learning. Currently, the campus offers two cutting-edge postgraduate programs in Business Analytics and Cyber Security.

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