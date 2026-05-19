Deakin University opens July 2026 scholarship applications for Indian students with up to 100 percent tuition fee benefits

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 19: Deakin University, one of Australia's leading global universities, ranked among the top 1% universities worldwide, has announced an extensive range of scholarships for Indian students applying for the July 2026 intake, offering financial support ranging from 30% tuition fee reductions to fully funded study opportunities.

The scholarship portfolio has been designed to recognise academic excellence, leadership potential, and future-ready talent, while making international education more accessible for aspiring Indian students looking to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Australia.

The newly announced scholarship offerings include the India Bursary, Merit Scholarship, and the prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship, collectively reinforcing Deakin's commitment to supporting high-potential students from India.

India Bursary - Up to 30% Tuition Fee Reduction

Deakin University's India Bursary offers eligible Indian students up to 30% reduction in tuition fees and has been structured as:

* 20% Base Bursary

* Additional 10% India Support Bursary

The bursary is aimed at students demonstrating solid academic performance and a strong aspiration to pursue globally recognised education pathways.

Eligible students must meet one of the following criteria:

* 70 - 79.9% in CBSE / ICSE / State Boards

* OR 8 - 9.9 in GCSE / A-Levels

* OR 27 - 31.9 in IB Diploma

* OR 60 - 74.9% in Bachelor degree

Merit Scholarship - Up to 35% Tuition Fee Reduction

For high-achieving students, the Deakin Merit Scholarship offers up to 35% tuition fee reduction, comprising:

* 25% Merit Scholarship

* Additional 10% India Support Bursary

The scholarship rewards academic excellence and is targeted at students who have consistently demonstrated strong academic performance throughout their studies.

Eligibility requirements include:

* 80% and above in CBSE / ICSE / State Boards

* OR 10 and above in GCSE / A-Levels

* OR 32 and above in IB Diploma

* OR 75% and above in a Bachelor degree

Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship - 100% Tuition Fee Coverage

At the pinnacle of Deakin's scholarship offerings is the highly competitive Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship, which provides 100% tuition fee coverage for the duration of study.

The scholarship is awarded to exceptional students who not only demonstrate academic excellence but also showcase leadership capability, extracurricular achievement, and strong overall potential.

Eligibility criteria include:

* 85% overall in Year 12 (CBSE / ICSE / State Boards)

* OR 10 overall in GCSE / A-Levels

* OR 32 overall in IB Diploma

* OR 80% overall in a Bachelor degree

The university has confirmed that the Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship is exclusively available for the July intake.

According to Deakin University representatives, the scholarship portfolio reflects the university's broader focus on nurturing globally capable graduates equipped with practical skills, industry exposure, and international perspectives.

"Indian students continue to stand out for their talent, ambition, and global outlook. Through these scholarships, we want to ensure deserving students have access to world-class education and the opportunity to build meaningful international careers," said Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University.

Students at Deakin University benefit from an industry-integrated curriculum, hands-on learning, research opportunities, mentorship, internships, and strong employability outcomes across disciplines such as business, technology, communication, health sciences, engineering, and the creative industries.

With campuses in Melbourne and regional Victoria, Deakin offers international students access to one of the world's most liveable study destinations, supported by a growing Indian student community and dedicated student support services.

These scholarships reflect Deakin University's continued commitment to strengthening education pathways between India and Australia while supporting students seeking globally relevant learning aligned with future workforce needs. Indian students are encouraged to apply early for the July 2026 intake, as several scholarships are competitive and limited in availability.

For scholarship details, eligibility criteria, and application deadlines, students can visit Deakin University's official India website or connect with authorised admissions representatives. Designed for both academic achievers and well-rounded leaders, Deakin's scholarships support ambition, capability, and global career aspirations.

To learn more about Deakin University, explore programmes aligned to your career goals, and discover scholarship opportunities best suited to your academic profile, visit www.deakin.edu.au.

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