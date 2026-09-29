Decathlon Launches Kiprun, Powered by 17 New High-Performance Running Shoes: Built for every runner's journey

PRNewswire

New Delhi / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28: Decathlon Sports India today brought its running community even closer together with the launch of the new collection from KIPRUN, Decathlon's expert running sub-brand. Designed for every runner who chases the joy of movement, not just the miles, the lineup features highly technical products engineered specifically for running as a sport. It spans high-performance apparel, essential accessories, targeted nutrition, and post-run recovery gear.

Anchoring the collection are the 17 new high performance running shoes for men and women-highlighted by the race-proven KIPRUN Elite, the speed-focused KIPSTORM ELITE 2, and the ultra-cushioned KIPRIDE MAX. Engineered to adapt to every stride, terrain and milestone, KIPRUN supports the daily rhythm of every runner, delivering the comfort, performance and confidence needed to make every run feel complete.

Collection at a Glance: Key Highlights

- KIPRUN Elite: Engineered for elite-level marathon efficiency and unmatched comfort. Developed by studying how real runners move and rigorous athlete testing. Built for the Olympic stage, Kiprun Elite shoes were worn by Jimmy Gressier, a French elite long-distance runner, during his European Half Marathon championship victory.

- KIPSTORM ELITE 2: Built for intermediate to expert, performance-focused runners, featuring FASTECH+ Foam and an optimized carbon plate engineered for maximum race-day power and energy return.

- KIPRIDE MAX 3 / KIPRIDE MAX: Engineered to deliver the most cushioned and comfortable ride ever created by the brand. Features ultra-soft SOFTECH+ Foam, high-stack cushioning, a premium upper and exceptional shock absorption for runners prioritizing comfort and protection over long distances.

- KIPRIDE 2: Designed for everyday training, combining FASTECH Foam with a cushioned, responsive ride for consistent daily performance.

- KIPRIDE GRAVEL: Crafted for off-road and mixed-terrain running, equipped with FASTECH Foam, 3 mm lugs, and hybrid grip for reliable traction on gravel and trail surfaces.

- 17 High-Performance running shoes: Introduces advanced technologies tailored to specific biomechanical and training needs.

- 35 Total Styles & Colorways: Offers a perfect pair for every pace, person, and personal best.

Mr. Bruno Araujo, Country Sports Leader-Running, Decathlon Sports India, says , "As running across India becomes an integral part of daily health and community culture, performance remains at the heart of KIPRUN by Decathlon. Every innovation in this collection is purposefully engineered to elevate the runner's journey, whether for personal fitness or race-day goals. Combining our latest foam tech for softer landings, smart shoe shapes, and carbon-plates for that extra race-day bounce from the race-focused KIPSTORM ELITE 2 to the plush KIPRIDE MAX 3, we are proud to deliver high-performance technology that makes running accessible to all, reinforcing Decathlon's commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of every individual."

KIPSTORM ELITE 2 - Built for PERFORMANCE

Built for intermediate and expert runners, the KIPSTORM ELITE 2 combines FASTECH+ Foam and an optimised carbon plate to deliver energy return and efficient transitions. Its 5 mm drop (the heel-to-toe slant) and thick 39/34 mm stack height give you a snappy, forward-pushing ride with the shoe engineered to deliver greater efficiency over marathon distances.

KIPRIDE MAX 3 - Built for COMFORT

Designed for runners who prioritise comfort and protection over longer distances, the KIPRIDE MAX 3 features SOFTECH+ Foam, a 42/36 mm stack and 6 mm drop for maximum cushioning and shock absorption. A 360° comfort fit, breathable mesh, 3D-knit tongue and reinforced collar provide a secure, comfortable ride for daily training and longer runs.

KIPRIDE 2 - Built for EVERYDAY RUNS

Designed for runners who want to make running a regular part of their week, the KIPRIDE 2 offers a comfortable and responsive ride for everyday training. Its FASTECH Foam and 36/30 mm stack provide cushioning and support, while the 6 mm drop helps deliver a smooth transition from one stride to the next.

KIPRIDE GRAVEL - Built for EXPLORATION

For runners who like to take their runs beyond the road, the KIPRIDE GRAVEL is designed for mixed surfaces and changing terrain. FASTECH Foam provides cushioning, while its 3 mm lugs and hybrid grip offer traction across gravel paths and everyday routes. An elastic lace band adds a secure fit, making it ready for runners looking to explore new ground.

Designed for daily miles, endurance runs, and race days alike, KIPRUN's versatile lineup ensures every runner can find the perfect fit for their unique pace, distance, and goals.

The KIPRUN by Decathlon collection will be available at select Decathlon stores and on www.decathlon.in.

ABOUT KIPRUN BY DECATHLON

KIPRUN is Decathlon's expert running and trail sub-brand, launched in 2008 and present in 70 countries. At KIPRUN, we believe that in running, as in life, the journey matters more than the destination. We exist to support everyone to keep running so they can explore their potential and grow. We do this by democratizing high-performance solutions to run for life. Collaborating closely with world-class athletes, we create products and services, such as the PACER app, that are high-performance, fairly priced, durable, and built to move and evolve in harmony with everyday runners. That's how we stand by runners - to keep them running, growing, and living more fully through every run.

ABOUT DECATHLON

A global multi-specialist sports brand serving everyone from beginners to high-performance athletes, DECATHLON is an innovative designer of sports gear for all skill levels. With 102,900 teammates and 1,902 stores worldwide, DECATHLON and its teams have been working since 1976 to achieve a continuous goal: making the benefits of sport truly accessible to everyone.

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