Decathlon's 'Sports Utsav 2026' Celebrates Movement, Engaging 200K+ Participants Across 125 Stores Pan-India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26: Decathlon Sports India, the leading multi-specialist sports brand, successfully concluded its flagship event, Sports Utsav 2026. This first-of-its-kind nationwide celebration of sports participation transformed 125+ Decathlon stores across 60 cities into vibrant sports playgrounds for families, beginners, sport enthusiasts and athletes.

Ove r 200,000+ Indians across 60 cities come together to celebrate sport, fitness, and community participation through 650+ sporting events ~

- Sports Utsav 2026 activated 125 Decathlon stores in 60 cities across India.

- Over 200,000+ participants engaged across running, cycling, football, fitness, yoga, racket sports, swimming and community activities.

- More than 650+ sporting experiences and events were conducted over 2 days.

- Reinforces Decathlon's positioning as India's most accessible multisport experience brand.

Held from May 23-24, the large-scale initiative witnessed participation from over 200,000+ people across India. Hosting 650+ individual sporting events and experiences, it stands as one of the country's largest community-led sports initiatives to date.

Embracing the core narrative of bringing people together through sport to make wellbeing accessible to all, the multi-city campaign successfully democratized sports and shattered the barrier between traditional retail and active play. The event inspired thousands of citizens to step out and start moving, bringing together people of all age groups and skill levels. Activities ranged from community runs, cycling events, football, cricket and skating to high-energy fitness workshops, yoga, racket sports, swimming, climbing workshops and even unique experiences like horse riding.

Serving as a powerful catalyst for a healthier wellbeing, Decathlon Sports Utsav redefined how India engages with sports by offering massive public access to this diverse sports ecosystem. Through high-energy, open-to-all workshops and competitive tournaments like pickle, paddle, football and basketball taking over cities, the weekend showcased a dynamic new model for grassroots community engagement.

The initiative reflects Decathlon Sports India's evolving role in India's sports ecosystem--moving beyond standard retail to become an experience-led, community-first brand focused on driving holistic wellbeing at scale through Play and Practice. Registered participants not only unlocked their physical potential but also took home exciting rewards, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and friendly competition. Decathlon recorded strong grassroots engagement across major hubs--including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kerala, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Pune --as well as emerging regional markets like Shivamogga, Rajkot and Trichy.

Over the two-day celebration, Decathlon drew massive participation across diverse categories. Running led the charge with an incredible 50,000 participants, followed by 15,000 sports enthusiasts competing in team sports events like cricket, basketball, and football. Meanwhile, fitness activities--including Yoga, Aqua Zumba, Aerobics, and HIIT--gained strong momentum with 10,000 attendees and over 6,000 people engaged in hands-on outdoor workshops like camping and backpacking.

Commenting on the success of Decathlon Sports Utsav 2026, Sankar Chatterjee, CEO, Decathlon Sports India, said, "India is witnessing a powerful cultural shift where more people are actively embracing sports as part of everyday life. Sports Utsav was created to celebrate and accelerate this movement by making sports more accessible, inclusive, and community driven, ultimately bringing people together to make lifelong wellbeing achievable for everyone. What makes this initiative truly special is seeing families, children, first-time players, fitness enthusiasts, and local communities come together to experience the joy of sport. At Decathlon, we strongly believe sport should not feel intimidating or exclusive - it should be simple, welcoming, and accessible to every Indian. Sports Utsav reflects that belief at scale."

At the heart of Decathlon Sports Utsav 2026 were the inspiring stories of 'everyday athletes'--highlighting everything from working professionals exploring new sports to athletes advancing their sporting journeys. To capture the raw emotion, scale, and infectious energy over the weekend, Decathlon has released its official Sports Utsav Campaign Wrap-Up Film. The film showcases a vibrant montage of family audiences, athletic milestones, and the unyielding spirit of the communities that came together to play.

With Sports Utsav 2026, Decathlon continues to strengthen its commitment towards building accessible, community-first sporting ecosystems across India while encouraging more people to focus on wellbeing by embracing active lifestyles through inclusive sporting experiences.

ABOUT DECATHLON

A global multi-specialist sports brand catering to beginners and top athletes, Decathlon is an innovative maker of sporting goods for all skill levels. With more than 100,000 teammates and 1,700 stores worldwide, Decathlon has been working since 1976 towards one ambition: to move people through the wonders of sport and help them become healthier and happier in a sustainable future.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987569/DECATHLON_Sports_Utsav26.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)