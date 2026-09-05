DEKA International and GeoBio Strengthen their Presence Across India with Scientifically Backed Aesthetic Technologies

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: DEKA International of Italy, and GeoBio, through its healthcare technology vertical GeoMedics Pharma Pvt. Ltd., are strengthening their presence across the Indian aesthetic medicine landscape, with a series of technology inaugurations and installations across Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

The growing footprint reflects a shared commitment to bringing scientifically backed, research-driven and precision-engineered technologies to Indian dermatologists, aesthetic physicians and leading medical institutions.

As Indian aesthetic medicine continues to mature, physicians and patients are increasingly looking beyond marketing claims and device specifications. The focus is shifting towards the science behind the technology, quality of engineering, clinical relevance, treatment precision, physician training and long-term support.

It is in this evolving environment that DEKA and GeoBio are making a stronger mark in India, bringing a portfolio of advanced laser and energy-based platforms to leading clinics and institutions across the country.

From Mumbai and Pune to Chennai, the recent inaugurations showcase the expanding partnership between DEKA and GeoMedics, while demonstrating the breadth of technologies available across dermatology, aesthetics, body contouring, skin rejuvenation and other clinical applications.

A Stronger Presence across Three Major Indian Cities

In Mumbai and MMR region, DEKA technologies have been introduced across multiple leading practices.

Mumbai:

At the Clinics of Dr. Satish Savant and Dr. Sushil Savant in Andheri West , four DEKA Platforms-Toro Pico Nano, Punto, VasQ and Motus Pro have been introduced, bringing advanced technologies for pigmentation, fractional resurfacing, vascular applications, hair reduction and other dermatological indications.

At Dr. Rashmi Shetty's Clinic in Santacruz, ONDA PRO, powered by DEKA's patented Coolwaves® microwave technology, has been introduced for non-invasive applications including localised fat reduction, cellulite improvement and skin tightening.

At Alok Dermatology Institute in Panvel, led by Dr. Dipak Kulkarni, Dr. Ojas Kulkarni and Dr. Ruta Joshi Kulkarni, the DEKA portfolio includes DuoGlide, Red Touch Pro, ONDA PRO, MiniSilk and Motus Pro, reflecting the growing demand for versatile, advanced energy-based platforms.

Pune:

In Pune, DEKA's presence has expanded across both Academic Institutions and Private Clinical Practices.

Bharati Hospital and Bharati Vidyapeeth has introduced Red Touch Pro and Toro Pico Nano, supporting both patient care and medical education.

At the practice of Dr. Vijay Nagdev and Dr. Pooja, the technology portfolio includes Toro Pico Nano, PHYSIQ 360 and ONDA PRO with Coolwaves® technology, offering a combination of advanced laser, body-contouring and muscle-electro stimulation technologies.

At D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, DEKA Again Pro Plus has been introduced, further strengthening the presence of advanced DEKA technology within a leading medical and academic institution.

Chennai:

Dr. Prasanthi G's HALOS Clinic in Chennai has introduced ONDA PRO with patented Coolwaves® technology and MiniSilk, extending the DEKA-GeoMedics footprint further into South India.

Making a Mark through Science, Technology and Education

The expansion is not limited to the installation of devices. Through the DEKA-GeoMedics association, emphasis is being placed on physician education, hands-on training, clinical protocols, application support and technical service.

The recent inauguration programme across the three cities brought together Mr. Francesco Badii, Head of DEKA International, Italy; Mr. Somen Banerjee, CMD, GeoMedics Pharma Pvt. Ltd.; and Mr. Neehar Gandhi, Director - Sales & Marketing, GeoMedics Pharma Pvt. Ltd., along with leading dermatologists, physicians, medical institutions and members of the media. The programmes provided an opportunity for physicians to engage directly with the technology and understand its underlying engineering and clinical applications.

DEKA and GeoBio : Building the Future of Aesthetic Technology in India

Speaking during the India programme, Mr. Francesco Badii, Head of DEKA International, Italy, said, "DEKA has always been fundamentally research driven. Our objective is to develop technologies where engineering, research and clinical application come together to create meaningful solutions for physicians and patients. India is an important and rapidly evolving market, and we are pleased to strengthen our presence here together with GeoMedics."

Mr. Somen Banerjee, CMD, GeoMedics Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Said, "Our association with DEKA is built around a common philosophy-that advanced technology should be supported by science, knowledge, training and service. We are not looking at technology simply as a machine to be placed in a clinic. We are focused on creating the ecosystem around it."

Mr Banerjee added, "With the growing presence of DEKA across Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, we believe we are making a meaningful mark in India's aesthetic medicine landscape. The market is moving towards more informed decision-making, and we want to be at the forefront of that transformation by bringing technologies that are scientifically backed, precisely engineered and clinically relevant."

Mr. Neehar Gandhi, Director - Sales & Marketing, GeoMedics Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Commented, "Indian doctors are increasingly asking deeper questions about technology-about R & D, engineering, clinical applications, training and long-term support. This evolution is encouraging. Through GeoMedics and our association with DEKA, our objective is to ensure that advanced technologies reach physicians together with the knowledge and support required to use them effectively."

A Growing National Footprint

The growing presence of DEKA and GeoBio across Mumbai, Pune and Chennai represents more than an expansion in geographical reach. It reflects a broader transformation in Indian aesthetic medicine-where technology, scientific credibility, precision, education and clinical relevance are becoming increasingly important.

With platforms including Toro Pico Nano, Punto, VasQ, Motus Pro, DuoGlide, Red Touch Pro, MiniSilk, Again Pro Plus, PHYSIQ 360 and ONDA PRO with patented Coolwaves® technology, DEKA and GeoMedics are building a comprehensive technology ecosystem for Indian dermatologists and aesthetic physicians.

Together, DEKA International and GeoBio are making a stronger mark across India-bringing Italian engineering, research-driven technology and a commitment to physician education and clinical excellence to the evolving landscape of aesthetic medicine.

GeoMedics Pharma

GioMedics Pharma Pvt Ltd, Pune headquartered company is engaged in the business of procuring from abroad and distributing the innovative medical technologies and solutions to the Indian healthcare ecosystem, with a focus on advanced technologies, professional support and collaboration with medical experts.

To know more about Geomedics Pharma visit www.Geomedicspharma.com

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